History books will show Marc Marquez as a back-to-back MotoGP champion for the same Ducati Lenovo team.

But after sealing a record-equalling eighth premier-class title at Portimao on Sunday, Marquez explained how much he’d changed in a year.

“Last year was a championship where I was just riding by instinct,” Marc Marquez said.

“This was the one that I worked more on my mental side. Because it was the only way.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"New Marc Marquez"

“I already understood that in the first part of the season, instinct alone was not working anymore.

“And then I just tried to work on the mental side.

“Okay, I always want to win, and you know I'm a fighter, but I didn't feel that I must win ‘yes or yes’.

“Because if you have that mentality, in this championship it was impossible.

“And this new Marc Marquez, new mentality, gave me the chance to finish races seventh place, fifth, and take points for the first time in my career.”

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Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

That was exactly the kind of race Marquez delivered at Portimao on Sunday, taking the chequered flag in a cautious eighth place to put the title out of reach of the Aprilia duo of Jorge Martin and Marco Bezzecchi.

“Of course, in good circuits you need to win. And yesterday [the Sprint crash] was a big warning,” Marquez added.

“So today I say, ‘F**k the race! I don't care about the result, I just want to close the championship!’”

Marquez had slipped 102 points off the championship lead after Mugello, when he returned from a seventh operation on his right arm and shoulder, making 2026 the biggest title comeback in MotoGP history.

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“I understand in the first part of the season that instinct was not working anymore, and at one point I thought it was out,” Marquez admitted.

Marc Marquez, Gigi Dall’Igna, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“But the people around me - the team, my brother, girlfriend, family, and Ducati - always believed in me and said, 'Please, finish races and your moment will arrive’.

“And this is what I did. I tried to control my instincts.”

That control was what made the 2026 version of Marc Marquez the best yet.

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“For that reason, I say this is the best Marc. The best athlete. When you can control yourself and your mental side.

“This year I just worked on my mental side, because I understood that my physical condition arrived at one point, and then I said, ‘Okay, train in a normal way.’

Portimao MotoGP Race Lap Times: Top 6 plus Marc Marquez (8th). © Peter McLaren

“Of course, extra work with the physiotherapist, but work in a normal way - what I need for braking, holding the bike, and that's it, and try to be very fit.

“But especially it was about understanding when it was possible [to win] and where it was not possible.

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"This was the main point. Since I came back, I never crashed in a sprint or main race - until yesterday!”

Working alone

The mental step came from working alone.

“Honestly speaking, I always put my team around me, but on the mental side I work alone, and I know what I need.

“Simple things. For example, in overseas races, we have a lot of time between races, and we are always with the phone and checking Instagram TikTok, and it's always bikes, bikes, bikes.

2026 MotoGP world championship top ten: Points per race after Portimao. © Peter McLaren

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“And then I say, "I don't want to have that," and I take my PlayStation with me!

“It's the small things that you need to understand.

“Then, for example, in my office at the track, people - my father, my mum - want to be with me because they think that is helpful.

“But I said. ‘I want to be alone. José, and my girlfriend, that's it. I love you all very much, but it’s my moment’."

Marquez was joined by Giacomo Agostini, the only other rider in history to win eight premier-class crowns, for Sunday’s title celebrations.

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Marquez has also won 125cc and Moto2 titles, for a total of ten in all classes.