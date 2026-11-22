Marc Marquez has become an eight-time MotoGP world champion, after securing the 2026 title at the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Spaniard ended his wait for a seventh world title last year during a dominant campaign on the factory Ducati.

But the defence of that title was anything but straightforward.

Marquez suffered a serious shoulder injury in a collision last October that severely hindered him in the early part of the 2026 campaign.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Damaged metalwork in his right arm was scraping a nerve, which meant he would, without warning, suffer numbness while on his bike.

Despite several sprint successes early on, Marquez didn’t score a grand prix podium until the Hungarian Grand Prix, when he won just weeks after surgery on his shoulder.

When he returned at Mugello following surgery on his shoulder which ruled him out of the Catalunya round, he ended up 102 points adrift of the championship lead leaving Italy.

But a stunning run of form from that point onwards, capitalising on struggles for both Aprilia riders Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin, Marquez pulled himself back into contention come the summer break.

As Marquez celebrates his eighth world title, which moves him into second all-time behind only Giacomo Agostini and ahead of arch rival Valentino Rossi’s tally of seven, we look back over the key moments that ultimately shaped the Ducati rider’s 2026 triumph.

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Marc Marquez crash, practice, 2026 US MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Austin struggles set off alarm bells over fitness

There was a great deal of mystery around Marquez’s physical fitness in the early months of 2026, with it widely thought he was hiding the true extent of the problems his right shoulder was giving him.

But in the first two rounds, he did a good job of hiding it. He was on course for victory in the sprint in Thailand before being penalised for forcing Pedro Acosta off-track. In the main race, the Aprilia held a clear advantage over the Ducati, but Marquez was on for a podium before suffering a wheel failure.

In Brazil, he won the sprint and narrowly missed the podium in the main race. But it was at his beloved Austin where worry started to set in. He crashed in the sprint, while in the grand prix he was 8.1s from the podium in fifth, and wasn’t even the top Ducati rider.

In years gone by, Marquez had been able to mask issues with his right arm on anticlockwise tracks. The fact he couldn’t even do that at Austin was the first sign that something was wrong.

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He would win the Jerez sprint next time out in sensational fashion after a crash, but fell while battling for the win in the grand prix. At this stage, he was 44 points from the championship lead.

Le Mans crash leads to surgery revelation

The fifth round of the championship in France saw the truth revealed about Marquez’s situation. A stunning qualifying lap to top Q1 and then go second in Q2 proved that the speed was still there. But consistency was lacking.

When he crashed during the sprint and fractured his foot, all was then revealed. Withdrawing from the French Grand Prix, Marquez told the world’s media that he had been struggling with a nerve issue in his right arm and had planned surgery on it in mid-May, but would now be bringing that forward.

He would miss the Catalan Grand Prix weekend, though a difficult time for Aprilia would limit the damage of his absence.

di Giannantonio, Marc Marquez, Bezzecchi, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Marquez drops 102 points down in Italy and declares the title over

Marquez returned for the Italian Grand Prix, in a weekend that pushed him physically so soon after surgery on his shoulder. There were signs of improvement in his condition, but he was far from competitive.

He was a gritty fifth in the sprint but almost 11 seconds from the lead in the grand prix in seventh, as Marco Bezzecchi lifted himself 102 points clear in the standings of the Ducati rider.

As far as Marquez was concerned at the time, the championship was over. The aim for the season now was to regain his fitness and get back to where he was in 2025 when he was able to dominate.

Hungary win sets Marquez on the road to incredible comeback as Aprilia imploded

Max Quiles, Marc Marquez, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Marquez’s decision to return at Mugello seemed odd on the face of it, given the physical nature of the circuit and his declarations that his title bid was over. But he would reveal just a week later in Hungary that the point of his Mugello comeback was to prepare himself for a shot at fighting for victory at the anticlockwise Balaton Park.

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Marquez ultimately won both races in Hungary, his grand prix victory marking his first Sunday podium of the season.

A costly collision with Bezzecchi triggered by Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin meant Marquez had cut his points deficit down to 72. That was still a big gap, but one that seemingly began to mount pressure on Bezzecchi.

At Brno, Marquez came through for an unlikely victory on the Sunday. Bezzecchi was a non-starter, having been suspended for striking a marshal after a crash in the sprint. It was an out-of-character moment for Bezzecchi, but one that ultimately allowed Marquez to close his championship lead down to 40 points.

Now, the possibility of winning the title was not so remote.

He came through a difficult Assen weekend with that 40-point gulf remaining static. Bezzecchi, meanwhile, crashed again in the grand prix. In Germany, he would injure himself in a qualifying spill that ruled him out of both races at the Sachsenring.

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Marquez won both and was now 18 points from the lead, now held by Martin.

Bruising Silverstone weekend puts physical woes into perspective

Marquez’s march was halted at the British Grand Prix. While he was in a better shape than he was at the start of the year, his right shoulder was still well below where he needed it to be.

At Silverstone, Marquez was ninth in the sprint and seventh in the grand prix, as Martin managed a first and a second in both races. In a behind-the-scenes video released by Ducati after the British Grand Prix, more insight into his physical condition was revealed.

A few days later, he posted a picture on his social media channels of his arm, which was intended to stop questions about his condition and the performance of the Ducati. At Aragon, however, he was back to winning ways.

Misano marks new phase in title battle

Marquez’s surgeon revealed around this point of the year that the 33-year-old’s right arm was operating at 50% of its maximum capacity. It was clear, then, that this was a title battle where Marquez had to maximise his strong circuits and survive the ones where his physical condition was limited.

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Arguably, Misano should have seen Aprilia sweep to wins. But Marquez was victorious in both races. Bezzecchi crashed out of the lead on the opening lap while Marquez was tailing him. Martin encountered arm pump.

The result saw Marquez take the lead in the championship for the first time.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Misano MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez holds firm at his worst circuit

That championship lead wouldn’t hold for long. He was a frustrated second to Martin in the sprint in Austria, before a brake issue halted his podium charge on Sunday and resigned him to fifth.

He bounced back with a double victory in Japan, which put him just two points behind Martin heading to his bogey circuit of Mandalika in Indonesia.

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In all of his previous starts at Mandalika, Marquez had not seen a chequered flag on a Sunday. Tyre pressure issues, and then a late mistake, allowed Marquez to beat Martin - who was fourth in the end - to an unlikely sprint victory.

On Sunday, he was sixth in the main race with Martin only third as he struggled to match the pace of the Aprilias ahead of him, as Bezzecchi led home Raul Fernandez. The two-point gap remained intact, in a result that would prove to be pivotal in Marquez’s run to the title.

Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Martin injury tips the balance in Marquez’s favour

Martin’s title bid came off the rails at the Australian Grand Prix, when he crashed out of second in the sprint race and fractured his wrist.

Marquez won that race to open a 10-point gap. While Martin’s injury was unfortunate, it came as all of his attempts to overtake Marquez in the sprint were undone by his own errors. With the pressure weighing on him, the Spaniard cracked.

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The injury would rule him out of the Malaysian Grand Prix, with a second-place finish in the sprint and victory on Sunday opening Marquez’s championship advantage out to 44 points.

Marquez edges near in Qatar

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Marquez came to the Qatar Grand Prix with his first match point in the 2026 title race, though it was always going to be a long shot.

Victory in the sprint after a controversial tangle with Marco Bezzecchi set up his first opportunity for the main race. But a spirited ride from the Aprilia ensured that Marquez would have to wait until Portugal at the earliest.

However, second in the grand prix was enough to push Marquez’s lead to 60 points and place one hand on the trophy.

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Marquez does it the hard way in Portugal

Marquez was one and a half laps away from winning the title in the sprint at Portimao, but a crash while running third forced him to wait another day before he could become world champion.

A nervous 25 laps followed on Sunday at Portimao, but eighth place was enough for Marquez to become an eight-time MotoGP world champion.