A “small mistake” had dramatic consequences for Diogo Moreira during Saturday’s MotoGP qualifying at Portimao.

The LCR Honda rider joined the other Q1 riders in switching from wet tyres to slicks on the damp track when he strayed onto a white line at Turn 14, firing the rookie spectacularly over the handlebars.

The size of the highside shocked Marc Marquez, watching from the pits, but after somersaulting onto his back and sliding into the gravel, the young Brazilian sprang to his feet and ran to find a lift back to the paddock.

Q1 was red-flagged, keeping Moreira on top of the timesheets and through to Qualifying 2.

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"A small mistake"

“He's fine,” reported team boss Lucio Cecchinello. “He had a nasty crash, but fortunately he has no injuries, no bruises, nothing.

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"Doctor Charte already visited him, and now he's putting on new leathers [for Qualifying 2].

“I think he realised he did a small mistake by giving too much confidence to the white line, and said, ‘That's okay, we'll take care in the next session’.”

Moreira went on to claim eleventh on the grid.

Diogo Moreira returns to the pits after qualifying highside, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez "one metre away from the kerbs!”

“It was a tricky qualifying, especially after the big crash for Moreira - I think everybody was staying one metre away from the kerbs!” said Marc Marquez, who qualified second for this afternoon’s potential Sprint title decider.

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