A schedule change for Saturday has been announced by MotoGP for the Portuguese round.

The Portuguese MotoGP could see Marc Marquez crowned champion as early as the Sprint. The Spaniard needs to score two points more than Jorge Martin over the 12 laps on Saturday afternoon to take the title with three races to go.

The Sprint was originally due to start at 15:00 local time, but that has now been brought forward by 30 minutes to 14:30.

The reason for the change is forecast bad weather for this afternoon, which MotoGP is seeking to avoid by moving all afternoon sessions – including the Moto3 and Moto2 qualifying sessions – forward by half-an-hour.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“Due to inclement weather forecast later in the day here at the Repsol Grand Prix of Portugal, the schedule for Saturday has been updated,” a statement from MotoGP, published during MotoGP Q2 in Portimao, reads.

“All Grand Prix sessions have been moved forward by 30 minutes. The new start time for the Tissot Sprint is therefore now 14:30 local time.”

If Marquez is to win the title today, he will do it from second on the grid after missing out on pole position by 0.494 seconds to Marco Bezzecchi, who took his second consecutive pole position of 2026 and second straight Portimao pole, as well as the lap record – beating Marquez’s pole time from back in 2023 when Portugal was the first race of the season.

Fabio Di Giannantonio completes the front row, while Jorge Martin, Marquez’s closest title rival, starts seventh.

The move to shift the schedule comes after MotoGP was criticised in Australia for not moving the grand prix to the Saturday, before it was eventually cancelled on the Sunday due to bad weather.

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The decision also came after a wet FP2 session and a qualifying that was damp. Although Bezzecchi broke the lap record, the kerbs were still wet in places, as evidenced by Diogo Moreira's huge Q1 crash that brought out the red flags.