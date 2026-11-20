Tech3 KTM MotoGP team boss Nicolas Goyon says “the machine was more in control” of Maverick Vinales than he was of it, which prompted his withdrawal from the Portuguese Grand Prix.

The 10-time MotoGP race winner has been battling a shoulder injury since last July, with the Spaniard struggling for pace and missing multiple races in 2026.

It’s ultimately cost him his career, with Vinales not securing a ride for 2027.

After FP1 on Friday at Portimao, KTM and Tech3 announced that Vinales was withdrawing from the event.

Maverick Vinales, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It was more of a safety issue”

Tech3 team manager Goyon says Vinales has “never really come back fully fit”, but the safety aspect of riding at Portimao with an injury was a major factor in the decision to withdraw him.

“We’ve decided to stop together with Maverick,” he told the official MotoGP world feed.

“It was difficult for him to ride. This circuit is one of the worst in terms of physical condition. We knew from Qatar already.

“Maverick never really came back fully fit from his injury.

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“We tried many times, but the reality is that something is going wrong: we don’t know why, he doesn’t know why.

“But he’s not fully fit; he’s still missing some power, and on a circuit like Portimao, which is a kind of rollercoaster, it’s too difficult to ride, and at some stage it’s even dangerous.

“Like corner nine, the machine was more in control of the rider than the rider being in control of the machine.

“So, it was more of a safety issue. So, we decided together with Maverick to stop this weekend. We knew this could happen. Pol knew that as well; he was ready.”

“It’s really sad…”

Maverick Vinales, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Goyon noted that no decision on Vinales’ participation in Valencia has been taken yet, but concedes that “it’s sad” that the Spaniard’s career could already be over before the finale.

“Out of these two years, the first six months Maverick did were unbelievable,” he said.

“Even when we check the data right now on some right-hand corners, he has the speed.

“The speed of Pedro Acosta is still there. On some circuits, when the shoulder was not so much of an issue, he was pretty comfortable on the bike.

“But the reality is something different; it’s painful. It’s painful for us, for KTM, for himself. So, it’s really sad.”

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