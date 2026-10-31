Enea Bastianini explains “disaster” Sepang MotoGP Sprint

Enea Bastianini explains a “disaster” MotoGP Sprint in Malaysia.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Enea Bastianini had been one of three KTM riders to make it into Q2, but like Maverick Vinales he could not go with the leaders in the Sprint.

Brad Binder was the only KTM rider not to make it to Q2. He had a much better Sprint than both Vinales and Bastianini, though, finishing seventh, while Vinales pitted for wets which killed any chance he had of a good result, while Bastianini crossed the line ninth.

Bastianini was especially unhappy with his Sprint, which he labelled a “disaster” afterwards, as it followed what he felt was a decent qualifying, even if he lost time in the third sector.

“This morning, I was pretty happy,” said Enea Bastianini after the Sprint, as reported by GPOne.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“Things were actually going well. In qualifying, we lost a bit of time in the third sector, while we were up front in the first and second sectors, like we were in sector four. 

“Today’s race, however, was a disaster, since I had no grip right from the first lap. I struggled in accelerating, as if the bike wasn’t working properly. 

“I had to make up ground when braking, and the condition was difficult. 

“After a while, it started to rain, so I dropped back a bit. On the last lap, I managed to close the gap a little, but, by then, it was too late.”

The Tech3 KTM rider explained that he is unable to use his characteristic strength of being fast at the end of races on used tyres.

Enea Bastianini, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
Enea Bastianini, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“I can’t ride the way I used to anymore, and I can’t tap into my potential to be fast in the final stages, especially on tracks where we wear out the tires a lot,” he said.

“It seems like we’re struggling more. In Japan, without tire wear, we managed to be strong in the final stages, while we struggle on tracks with heavy tire wear. 

“This is the current situation. We'll work for tomorrow.”

Tags:

Enea Bastianini
Red Bull KTM Tech3
Enea Bastianini explains “disaster” Sepang MotoGP Sprint
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
MotoGP riders “pushing everyone” for new “group” amid Qatar discussions
Enea Bastianini speaks to the media at 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales reveals bleak KTM MotoGP salary detail impacting injured riders
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP warned over power dynamic as rider union talks intensify
Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Australian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
MotoGP 2027: The big rider market winners and losers
2026 MotoGP Japanese GP
MotoGP News
The 2027 MotoGP rookie whose “skillset” can “relate” to Casey Stoner
Senna Agius, 2026 Moto2 Indonesian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Outgoing KTM MotoGP rider pushing for major 2027 testing change
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Alex Marquez: Rain played no part in costly Sepang MotoGP Sprint crash
2m ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini explains “disaster” Sepang MotoGP Sprint
5m ago
Enea Bastianini, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ex-MotoGP champion says Marc Marquez rivals can’t “withstand his pressure”
48m ago
Marc Marquez leads Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Fabio Di Giannantonio held back by mystery problem in Sepang MotoGP Sprint
1h ago
Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales planned to “stop” in Sepang MotoGP Sprint before bike swap gamble
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP riders face bans if they don’t race in Qatar, stunning report claims
2h ago
2025 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi’s defiant MotoGP title message: ‘What would be the point?’
4h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta picks “moment to attack” for “unexpected” MotoGP Sprint win
4h ago
Ai Ogura, Pedro Acosta, Sprint, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
“Very clever” Marc Marquez mentality pushes him closer to MotoGP title
4h ago
Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, post-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains Pramac "miscommunication" after pit stop meltdown in Sepang sprint
4h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Malaysian MotoGP.