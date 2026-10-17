Outgoing KTM MotoGP rider pushing for major 2027 testing change

Enea Bastianini wants MotoGP to consider allowing riders who haven’t been able to test the 2027 bikes yet take part in January’s Sepang shakedown.

Next year will see MotoGP go through one of its biggest regulation changes ever, as it introduces 850cc bikes and replaces Michelin with Pirelli as tyre supplier.

Two in-season tests have already taken place this year for 850cc bikes, but these have not been open to every rider due to so many team line-up changes for 2027.

This has been a point of contention for a lot of riders, who feel they are being disadvantaged by decisions out of their control.

Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM. © Gold and Goose

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“One day in December will be tough”

The first official group 2027 test will take place on Tuesday 1 December after the Valencia Grand Prix finale.

But Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini, who is moving to Trackhouse Aprilia in 2027, doesn’t believe this will be enough.

“We have just one day of testing after Valencia on the Tuesday, and it will be so important to understand in which direction you need to work, because to understand the tyre in just one day is very, very difficult.

“And also to change the bike, for many part of the grid, will be very tough in the Tuesday test.

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“Anyway, I think we need to work to understand if, for next year, we can do the first test with the rookies [the shakedown] because, for me, it will be very important to understand the bike.

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“In three days, four days, you can understand the bike really well. I think we need more time for that, and we need to adjust, for me, the programme with MotoGP.”

Moto2, Superbike riders have had an advantage

The Sepang shakedown is three days of testing reserved for test riders and rookies.

With the concession rankings reset for 2027, no contracted riders who are not rookies will be allowed to take part.

Nicolo Bulega has had extensive mileage on Pirelli's MotoGP rubber © Gold & Goose

“We have talked with some riders, and I think we need to relay this to Dorna and to MotoGP.,” Bastianini added.

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“I think it can be a great opportunity for everybody.

“At the moment we’ve seen many riders from Moto2 and Superbike trying the new tyres and new bike a lot of times.

“And we come from MotoGP, but it will not be the MotoGP of next year, and it will not be the same tyres. I cannot [overstate] why we need a few days for this.”