Ducati MotoGP boss ‘fighting against my past’ in 2026 title battle

Ducati MotoGP team boss Gigi Dall’Igna says he is ‘fighting against my past’ in two ways in the 2026 title battle against Aprilia.

With just five rounds to go in 2026, Aprilia and Ducati are locked in a tight battle for the championship in the riders’ and constructors’ standings.

In the riders’ chase, Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez by two points, while Marco Bezzecchi is 46 points adrift in third.

This is the first time in history the gap between the top two is as small as it is at this stage of a season.

Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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‘My past brand and my past riders’

For Ducati general manager Gigi Dall’Igna, the title battle has altogether more personal feel to it.

Before joining Ducati in 2013, Dall’Igna was a stalwart of Aprilia.

To boot, the two riders Marquez is facing were previously Ducati competitors, with both ultimately ending up at Aprilia because of the seven-time champion’s move to the Bologna brand’s factory seat.

Martin won the 2024 title for Pramac on a Ducati, but signed for Aprilia after being passed over for a factory team seat in favour of Marquez.

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With no option for progression in Ducati, Bezzecchi, who was signed to VR46, also moved to Aprilia.

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“It’s true. At the end, it’s my past because of the brand,” Dall’Igna commented in Indonesia.

“It’s my past because of the riders, because both of the Aprilia riders were my riders in the past.

“I didn’t think too much about that, but for sure it’s an interesting question.

“I have a lot of friends in Aprilia. And, of course, if someone has to beat us, I think it’s better that they are our friends. So, that’s it.”

Jorge Martin chases leader Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“It’s better…”

Aprilia faces the coming rounds with two riders in the top three of the standings, with team orders - for now - off the table.

Ducati only has Marquez in realistic contention, but Dall’Igna would rather the headache of multiple of his riders in a championship position than what he has now.

“I think that as many riders you have in front, the better it is. So, I would like to have more than one rider.”