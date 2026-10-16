Phillip Island secures major motorsport return to replace MotoGP

Phillip Island has been boosted by the return of Supercars from 2027

MotoGP's replacement at Phillip Island has been announced
MotoGP's replacement at Phillip Island has been announced
© Gold and Goose

Phillip Island will play host to the Supercars Championship from 2027 onwards, as the circuit finds a major replacement for the MotoGP Australian Grand Prix.

Earlier this year, MotoGP announced it would be moving the Australian Grand Prix away from Phillip Island after 2026 in news that copped widespread outcry from fans.

MotoGP has agreed a deal with the South Australian Government from 2027 to bring the race to a new street circuit in Adelaide, though this faces huge political hurdles.

World Superbikes is also set to move away from Phillip Island after its 2027 season-opener.

MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
MotoGP, Phillip Island, Australia.
© Gold and Goose

Supercars returns to Phillip Island on long-term deal

But Phillip Island’s future as one of the world’s most beloved racing circuits has been secured for at least the next five years.

The Supercars Championship, Australia’s premier saloon racing series, will return to Phillip Island in 2027 for the first time since 2019.

The championship has signed a new five-year deal, with Phillip Island set to stage one of the Finals events as part of the title battle at the end of the campaign.

“As we celebrate 30 years of Supercars in 2027, it feels incredibly fitting to return to Phillip Island, a circuit that formed part of our championship in 1997 and holds a special place in the history of our sport,” Supercars executive chairman Barclay Nettlefold said.

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“Phillip Island is an iconic venue that has delivered some memorable moments for Supercars, and we’re incredibly excited to bring the championship back and create a new chapter in that history for our fans, teams and drivers.”

Huge boost to the local area amid MotoGP bombshell

MotoGP’s decision to remove the grand prix from Phillip Island was a bombshell announcement for local businesses.

While crowd figures had dwindled in recent years, with Phillip Island hard to get to, the MotoGP and WorldSBK events were important for the local economy.

Minister for Major Events Anthony Carbines said: “Supercars are coming back to Phillip Island, and so are the crowds and the customers for local businesses.

“Labor has locked this in for five years, because regional Victoria deserves major events that keep delivering.”

MotoGP returns to Phillip Island for the last time next weekend.

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Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
Phillip Island secures major motorsport return to replace MotoGP
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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