Marc Marquez wins prestigious sporting award

Marc Marquez has been named as Spain’s best male athlete for 2025, the Higher Sports Council has announced.

The 33-year-old dominated the 2025 MotoGP season for the factory Ducati team to win his seventh premier class title and ninth overall in grand prix racing.

He won 11 grands prix and 14 sprints on his way to the title, which he secured at the Japanese Grand Prix last year.

It ended a six-year wait since his sixth world title in 2019, after which he suffered a major career setback at the start of the 2020 campaign.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez badly broke his right arm in a crash at the 2020 Spanish Grand Prix, which would ultimately sideline him for the entirety of that campaign.

He would undergo four major operations on the arm between 2020 and 2022, the final one seeing the bone rotated over 30 degrees back to its original position.

As Marquez got fitter, the Honda he was riding grew less competitive, with the Spaniard ending his factory HRC deal a year early to join Gresini Ducati for 2024.

He won three races that season and earned a factory Ducati team seat for 2025, going on to win his seventh world title.

Marquez is now level on titles with Valentino Rossi and could surpass his tally to move into second all-time in MotoGP behind only Giacomo Agostini.

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The Ducati rider has overturned a 102-point deficit following surgery on a long-standing shoulder injury earlier in the season.

He is now just two points behind Aprilia’s Jorge Martin with five rounds to go in the championship, having briefly led it by four points after the sprint last weekend at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

Marquez has won six grands prix in 2026 despite his injury troubles, while Martin still has only one to his credit.

The 33-year-old has re-signed with Ducati for another two years and will be partnered by Pedro Acosta from 2027.

This isn’t the first time Marquez’s has been named Spain’s best male athlete by the Higher Sports Council.

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He won the award in 2014, after dominating for his second MotoGP title in just his second year in the premier class.