2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results

Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.

All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
All of Saturday's MotoGP results from Phillip Island.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez wins the 2026 Phillip Island Sprint race and takes the world championship lead after title rival Jorge Martin crashes out.

With the morning rain having passed, Martin took the fight to Marquez, passing the Ducati rider for the lead on several occasions.

But Martin then crashed out at high speed after losing the front while chasing the reigning world champion on lap 8 of 13. Martin was taken to the medical centre.

Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completed an all-Ducati podium.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)13 laps
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+0.323s
3Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+0.59s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.074s
5Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+3.689s
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+6.146s
7Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+7.433s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+7.782s
9Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+10.722s
10Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+10.773s
11Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.215s
12Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+11.437s
13Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+11.568s
14Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+18.277s
15Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+37.945s
 Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 
 Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 
 Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 
 Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26) 

* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marc Marquez, scrapes on leathers, qualifying, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, scrapes on leathers, qualifying, 2026 Australian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez overcomes a qualifying crash to claim the final Phillip Island MotoGP pole position at a wet Australian Grand Prix.

After dominating final practice, Marc Marquez fell on his opening flying lap in Q2, but returned on his spare bike and went from last to pole.

The reigning champion's eventual advantage stood at almost 1.5s over brother Alex Marquez, with Honda's Johann Zarco completing the front row. 

Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin finished between Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, who reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1. The 13-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (5am UK).

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2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'34.203s7/7338k
2Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.494s7/7333k
3Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.503s6/8335k
4Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.577s8/8341k
5Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.781s6/7327k
6Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.947s6/8338k
7Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.297s6/8343k
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+2.303s8/8334k
9Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+2.317s8/8338k
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+3.681s2/8329k
11Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+4.444s6/7335k
12Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+5.186s7/8333k
 Qualifying 1:     
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)1'35.996s6/8337k
14Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)1'36.296s7/8333k
15Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)1'36.687s8/8330k
16Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'36.759s7/9335k
17Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)1'36.778s7/8317k
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'36.911s8/8333k
19Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)1'37.240s8/8328k
20Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)1'37.904s6/6325k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez.
Marc Marquez.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

As forecast, after a sunny Friday, heavy rain reached Phillip Island for Saturday morning. However, the track is now slowly drying.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including former winner Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, will now begin.

Luca Marini, suffering from a virus, has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)1'37.112s
2Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.823s
3Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.018s
4Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)+1.104s
5Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.240s
6Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)+1.354s
7Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+1.375s
8Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.596s
9Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+1.624s
10Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.226s
11Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)+2.338s
12Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.374s
13Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+2.401s
14Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.533s
15Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)+2.837s
16Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+2.863s
17Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+2.937s
18Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)+3.009s
19Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+3.042s
20Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)+4.318s

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

  • Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
  • Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu.
Toprak Razgatlioglu.
© Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Pedro Acosta
Jack Miller
MotoGP
Phillip Island circuit, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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