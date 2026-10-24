Marc Marquez wins the 2026 Phillip Island Sprint race and takes the world championship lead after title rival Jorge Martin crashes out.

With the morning rain having passed, Martin took the fight to Marquez, passing the Ducati rider for the lead on several occasions.

But Martin then crashed out at high speed after losing the front while chasing the reigning world champion on lap 8 of 13. Martin was taken to the medical centre.

Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completed an all-Ducati podium.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 13 laps 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +0.323s 3 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +0.59s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.074s 5 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +3.689s 6 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +6.146s 7 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +7.433s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +7.782s 9 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +10.722s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +10.773s 11 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.215s 12 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +11.437s 13 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +11.568s 14 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +18.277s 15 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +37.945s Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26)

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* Rookie

Qualifying:

Marc Marquez, scrapes on leathers, qualifying, 2026 Australian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez overcomes a qualifying crash to claim the final Phillip Island MotoGP pole position at a wet Australian Grand Prix.

After dominating final practice, Marc Marquez fell on his opening flying lap in Q2, but returned on his spare bike and went from last to pole.

The reigning champion's eventual advantage stood at almost 1.5s over brother Alex Marquez, with Honda's Johann Zarco completing the front row.

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Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin finished between Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, who reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1. The 13-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (5am UK).

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2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'34.203s 7/7 338k 2 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.494s 7/7 333k 3 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.503s 6/8 335k 4 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.577s 8/8 341k 5 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.781s 6/7 327k 6 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.947s 6/8 338k 7 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.297s 6/8 343k 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +2.303s 8/8 334k 9 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +2.317s 8/8 338k 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +3.681s 2/8 329k 11 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +4.444s 6/7 335k 12 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +5.186s 7/8 333k Qualifying 1: 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 1'35.996s 6/8 337k 14 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 1'36.296s 7/8 333k 15 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 1'36.687s 8/8 330k 16 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'36.759s 7/9 335k 17 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 1'36.778s 7/8 317k 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'36.911s 8/8 333k 19 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1'37.240s 8/8 328k 20 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 1'37.904s 6/6 325k

* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Final Practice:

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.

As forecast, after a sunny Friday, heavy rain reached Phillip Island for Saturday morning. However, the track is now slowly drying.

Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including former winner Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, will now begin.

Luca Marini, suffering from a virus, has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend.

2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff 1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 1'37.112s 2 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.823s 3 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.018s 4 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) +1.104s 5 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.240s 6 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) +1.354s 7 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +1.375s 8 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.596s 9 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +1.624s 10 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.226s 11 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) +2.338s 12 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.374s 13 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +2.401s 14 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.533s 15 Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) +2.837s 16 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +2.863s 17 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +2.937s 18 Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) +3.009s 19 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +3.042s 20 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) +4.318s

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* Rookie

Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025) Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)

Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit. © Gold and Goose

MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.

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However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.

An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

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Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.

Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

Razgatlioglu, Mir missing

Toprak Razgatlioglu. © Gold and Goose

However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.

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Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.

Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.