2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results
Full Sprint race results from the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.
Marc Marquez wins the 2026 Phillip Island Sprint race and takes the world championship lead after title rival Jorge Martin crashes out.
With the morning rain having passed, Martin took the fight to Marquez, passing the Ducati rider for the lead on several occasions.
But Martin then crashed out at high speed after losing the front while chasing the reigning world champion on lap 8 of 13. Martin was taken to the medical centre.
Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio completed an all-Ducati podium.
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|13 laps
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+0.323s
|3
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+0.59s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.074s
|5
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+3.689s
|6
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+6.146s
|7
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+7.433s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+7.782s
|9
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+10.722s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+10.773s
|11
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.215s
|12
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+11.437s
|13
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+11.568s
|14
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+18.277s
|15
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+37.945s
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
* Rookie
Qualifying:
Marc Marquez overcomes a qualifying crash to claim the final Phillip Island MotoGP pole position at a wet Australian Grand Prix.
After dominating final practice, Marc Marquez fell on his opening flying lap in Q2, but returned on his spare bike and went from last to pole.
The reigning champion's eventual advantage stood at almost 1.5s over brother Alex Marquez, with Honda's Johann Zarco completing the front row.
Aprilia's title leader Jorge Martin finished between Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, who reached Q2 by leading Qualifying 1. The 13-lap Sprint race starts at 3pm local time (5am UK).
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Full Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'34.203s
|7/7
|338k
|2
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.494s
|7/7
|333k
|3
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.503s
|6/8
|335k
|4
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.577s
|8/8
|341k
|5
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.781s
|6/7
|327k
|6
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.947s
|6/8
|338k
|7
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.297s
|6/8
|343k
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+2.303s
|8/8
|334k
|9
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+2.317s
|8/8
|338k
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+3.681s
|2/8
|329k
|11
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+4.444s
|6/7
|335k
|12
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+5.186s
|7/8
|333k
|Qualifying 1:
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|1'35.996s
|6/8
|337k
|14
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|1'36.296s
|7/8
|333k
|15
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|1'36.687s
|8/8
|330k
|16
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'36.759s
|7/9
|335k
|17
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|1'36.778s
|7/8
|317k
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'36.911s
|8/8
|333k
|19
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|1'37.240s
|8/8
|328k
|20
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|1'37.904s
|6/6
|325k
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
Final Practice:
Marc Marquez dominates a wet final practice for the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island.
As forecast, after a sunny Friday, heavy rain reached Phillip Island for Saturday morning. However, the track is now slowly drying.
Qualifying 1, for those outside the top ten on Friday, including former winner Johann Zarco and home hero Jack Miller, will now begin.
Luca Marini, suffering from a virus, has been declared unfit for the remainder of the weekend.
2026 Australian MotoGP, Phillip Island - Saturday Free Practice Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|1'37.112s
|2
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.823s
|3
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.018s
|4
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|+1.104s
|5
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.240s
|6
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|+1.354s
|7
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+1.375s
|8
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.596s
|9
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+1.624s
|10
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.226s
|11
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|+2.338s
|12
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.374s
|13
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+2.401s
|14
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.533s
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|+2.837s
|16
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+2.863s
|17
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+2.937s
|18
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|+3.009s
|19
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+3.042s
|20
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|+4.318s
* Rookie
Official Phillip Island MotoGP Records:
- Best lap: Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha, 1m 26.465s (2025)
- Fastest race lap: Marc Marquez, Ducati, 1m 27.765s (2024)
MotoGP machines take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997.
However, the event will move to a new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.
The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge.
An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.
Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.
Marquez is a five-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.
The only other former Phillip Island MotoGP winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece.
Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian Grand Prix appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.
Razgatlioglu, Mir missing
However, Pramac Yamaha team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu will be missing for the remainder of the season as he heads for surgery following his Mandalika shoulder injury.
Joan Mir also remains absent, as he continues to undergo treatment for the extreme fatigue issues that culminated in an early retirement at Misano.
Mir will not be replaced this weekend, with HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro heading for surgery due to ‘Chronic Exertional Compartment Syndrome’ during a private test at the Sepang.
As always, the weather could play a major role, with rain showers and cool temperatures forecast on Saturday and Sunday.