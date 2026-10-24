Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.

MotoGP points standings after the Phillip Island Sprint race.
MotoGP points standings after the Phillip Island Sprint race.
© Gold and Goose

Marc Marquez retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead after victory in Saturday's Phillip Island Sprint was combined with a crash for title rival Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin, who has lost the title lead to Marc Marquez by ten points, has been declared unfit for Sunday's grand prix due to a 'fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna'.

Martin's Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi slips 50 points adrift in third. Only seven riders now remain in mathematical title contention, with Alex Marquez officially out of the running after a second-place finish in the Sprint.

A maximum of 173 points remain available.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint.
© Peter McLaren

Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1^1Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP26)365 
2˅1Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)355(-10)
3=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP26)315(-50)
4^1Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)263(-102)
5˅1Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)263(-102)
6=Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)252(-113)
7=Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)236(-129)
8=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)181(-184)
9=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP26)166(-199)
10=Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)125(-240)
11=Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)122(-243)
12=Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)108(-257)
13=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)107(-258)
14^1Diogo MoreiraBRAPro Honda LCR (RC213V)*75(-290)
15˅1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)74(-291)
16=Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)59(-306)
17=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)51(-314)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)33(-332)
19=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)30(-335)
20=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)25(-340)
21=Toprak RazgatliogluTURPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*18(-347)
22=Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)12(-353)
23=Iker LecuonaSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)9(-356)
24=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-359)
25=Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)5(-360)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)3(-362)
27=Takaaki NakagamiJPNHRC (RC213V)3(-362)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Pedro Acosta
MotoGP
Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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