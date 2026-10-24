Marc Marquez retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead after victory in Saturday's Phillip Island Sprint was combined with a crash for title rival Jorge Martin.

Jorge Martin, who has lost the title lead to Marc Marquez by ten points, has been declared unfit for Sunday's grand prix due to a 'fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna'.

Martin's Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi slips 50 points adrift in third. Only seven riders now remain in mathematical title contention, with Alex Marquez officially out of the running after a second-place finish in the Sprint.

A maximum of 173 points remain available.

The seven riders still in mathematical MotoGP title contention after the Phillip Island Sprint. © Peter McLaren

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Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.

Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 ^1 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 365 2 ˅1 Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 355 (-10) 3 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26) 315 (-50) 4 ^1 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 263 (-102) 5 ˅1 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 263 (-102) 6 = Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26) 252 (-113) 7 = Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26) 236 (-129) 8 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 181 (-184) 9 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP26) 166 (-199) 10 = Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25) 125 (-240) 11 = Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 122 (-243) 12 = Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 108 (-257) 13 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 107 (-258) 14 ^1 Diogo Moreira BRA Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)* 75 (-290) 15 ˅1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 74 (-291) 16 = Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 59 (-306) 17 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 51 (-314) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 33 (-332) 19 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 30 (-335) 20 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 25 (-340) 21 = Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)* 18 (-347) 22 = Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 12 (-353) 23 = Iker Lecuona SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26) 9 (-356) 24 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-359) 25 = Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 5 (-360) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 3 (-362) 27 = Takaaki Nakagami JPN HRC (RC213V) 3 (-362)

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie

