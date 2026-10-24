Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings after Saturday's Australian Sprint race at Phillip Island, round 18 of 22.
Marc Marquez retakes the MotoGP World Championship lead after victory in Saturday's Phillip Island Sprint was combined with a crash for title rival Jorge Martin.
Jorge Martin, who has lost the title lead to Marc Marquez by ten points, has been declared unfit for Sunday's grand prix due to a 'fracture of the right radius and a suspected fracture of the right ulna'.
Martin's Aprilia team-mate Marco Bezzecchi slips 50 points adrift in third. Only seven riders now remain in mathematical title contention, with Alex Marquez officially out of the running after a second-place finish in the Sprint.
A maximum of 173 points remain available.
Bold name = Rider still in mathematical title contention.
Phillip Island Sprint Race: New 2026 MotoGP World Championship standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|^1
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|365
|2
|˅1
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|355
|(-10)
|3
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP26)
|315
|(-50)
|4
|^1
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|263
|(-102)
|5
|˅1
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|263
|(-102)
|6
|=
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP26)
|252
|(-113)
|7
|=
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP26)
|236
|(-129)
|8
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|181
|(-184)
|9
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP26)
|166
|(-199)
|10
|=
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP25)
|125
|(-240)
|11
|=
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|122
|(-243)
|12
|=
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|108
|(-257)
|13
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|107
|(-258)
|14
|^1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Pro Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|75
|(-290)
|15
|˅1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|74
|(-291)
|16
|=
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|59
|(-306)
|17
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|51
|(-314)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|33
|(-332)
|19
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|30
|(-335)
|20
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|25
|(-340)
|21
|=
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)*
|18
|(-347)
|22
|=
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|12
|(-353)
|23
|=
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP26)
|9
|(-356)
|24
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-359)
|25
|=
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|5
|(-360)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|3
|(-362)
|27
|=
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|HRC (RC213V)
|3
|(-362)
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie