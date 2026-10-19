2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch

This is how to watch the 2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island, round 18 of the world championship, which takes place from 23-25 October.

We’ve also listed the start times for all this weekend’s MotoGP sessions below, in both local time and UK time.

MotoGP machines will take to the legendary Phillip Island circuit for the last time, at least for the foreseeable future, during this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.

Phillip Island held its first Australian Grand Prix in 1989 and, the 2020 and 2021 Covid cancellations aside, has hosted the event continuously since 1997. However, the event will move to the new Adelaide ‘street circuit’ from 2027.

Phillip Island circuit, Australia. © Gold and Goose

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The final Phillip Island round begins with the riders’ title on a knife-edge. An unchanged two points separate Jorge Martin and Marc Marquez at the top of the standings after Aprilia failed to maximise its performance advantage in Indonesia.

Marquez and Martin both missed Phillip Island last season due to injuries, when Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez completed an Aprilia double of Sprint and Grand Prix victories.

However, Marquez is a four-time Phillip Island winner, including on his only previous Ducati appearance with Gresini in 2024, and will fancy his chances at a track where MotoGP’s best traditionally rise to the top.

The only other former Phillip Island winners on the grid are Fernandez, Johann Zarco and Alex Rins, with just one victory apiece. Home hero Jack Miller will also make his final Australian MotoGP appearance before moving to WorldSBK next season.

As always, the weather could play a major role, with sunshine expected for Friday practice

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Fabio Quartararo dodges a wallaby at Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

When is the 2026 Australian MotoGP?

The Australian MotoGP round at Phillip Island runs from 23-25 October.

Two free practice sessions will be held on Friday, 23 October. Final practice, qualifying and the Sprint race are on Saturday, 24 October. Warm-up and the grand prix are on Sunday, 25 October.

What are the start times for the 2026 Australian MotoGP?

Friday 23 October:

10:45am (local)/00:45am (UK) - MotoGP FP1

3:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Practice

Saturday 24 October:

10:10am (local)/00:10am (UK) - MotoGP FP2

10:50am (local)/00:50am (UK) - MotoGP Qualifying

3:00pm (local)/5:00am (UK) - MotoGP Sprint

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Sunday 25 October:

8:40am (local)/23:40am (Sat, UK) - MotoGP Warm-up

2:00pm (local)/3:00am (UK) - MotoGP Race

Marco Bezzecchi leads Raul Fernandez, 2025 Australian MotoGP Sprint at Phillip Island. © Gold and Goose

How to watch the 2026 Australian MotoGP?

MotoGP's official Video Pass streaming service will broadcast all of the sessions live.

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MotoGP Video Pass costs €148.99 for the whole season including Timing Pass, or €139.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

How to watch the 2026 Australian MotoGP in the UK?

Alternatively, for UK-based fans, TNT Sports is showing every session of the Australian MotoGP.

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A subscription to TNT Sports through HBO Max starts from £27.99 per month, depending on your plans.

Like the Video Pass, every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered live by TNT Sports.

Crash.net provides live text updates during all MotoGP track sessions, except warm-up.