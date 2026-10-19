Decision ‘imminent’ on Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 Honda MotoGP team-mate

Diogo Moreira looks set to be officially named as Fabio Quartararo’s factory Honda team-mate for the 2027 MotoGP season, with an announcement 'imminent'.

Honda confirmed the signings of Fabio Quartararo and rookie David Alonso to complete its 2027 MotoGP line-up, alongside ongoing multi-year deals for Diogo Moreira and Johann Zarco, back in July.

But while Yamaha's former champion Quartararo was named at the factory HRC team, and countryman Zarco is remaining at LCR, Honda is yet to reveal where Alonso and Moreira will ride.

According to Sky Italia, an announcement is now “imminent”: As expected, Moreira is stepping up to HRC while Alonso is ‘guaranteed’ factory-spec machines at LCR.

Diogo Moreira. © Gold and Goose

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Moreira got the factory nod due to an improving rookie campaign, culminating in a Sprint rostrum at Motegi, as well as fast lap times during the Red Bull Ring 850cc/Pirelli test.

Alonso, meanwhile, is fifth in the Moto2 standings after being taken out at Turn 1 by team-mate and fellow 2027 MotoGP rookie Dani Holgado in Indonesia.

Cal Crutchlow, who rode alongside Moreira while replacing the injured Zarco earlier this season, made his feelings clear on who should get the factory seat.

“[Moreira] deserves to be there before David Alonso, in my opinion,” Crutchlow said during an appearance on the MotoGP world feed at Aragon.

“He's had a year at it. He's regularly beating the other Honda riders, or there or thereabouts, in his first year as a rookie.

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David Alonso. © Gold and Goose

“So in my opinion it’s an absolute no-brainer.

“The other side to that is if David Alonso goes to LCR, that's also a perfect scenario. Same as Diogo did to grow up in MotoGP.

“The bikes are no different, I think you just have less pressure. Yes, of course, maybe sometimes some different parts, but these guys have all got factory contracts.

“So in that sense, there's really no difference. It's just to say you're riding for a factory team, or you're riding for a satellite team.

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“But now, as you see in MotoGP, basically every team is a factory team.”

Current HRC riders Joan Mir and Luca Marini are moving to Gresini Ducati and Tech3 KTM, respectively.