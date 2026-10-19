KTM working “to get our strong point back” after MotoGP holeshot ban

Rivals and MotoGP rule changes have eroded KTM's starting strength.

Has the front holeshot ban appears hurt KTM's race starts?
Has the front holeshot ban appears hurt KTM's race starts?
© Gold and Goose

KTM’s progress in maximising time-attack grip from the soft rear tyre has been partially offset by losing ground at race starts.

The RC16 had been one of MotoGP’s most effective starters, but seems to have suffered relative to its rivals after the front holeshot device was banned from Assen. 

Red Bull KTM team manager Aki Ajo admits the change has played a part, but stressed that rival manufacturers are also constantly improving.

“For sure the [holeshot ban] rule change is also affecting in some way, and, of course, also everyone is improving all the time in this category,” Ajo told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Mandalika.

Before the front holeshot ban: Acosta leads into Turn 1 at COTA.
Before the front holeshot ban: Acosta leads into Turn 1 at COTA.
© Gold and Goose

“It's really difficult to say one reason, but for sure [starts are] the area where we need to really focus and work to try to get our strong point back.”

So far this season, star rider Pedro Acosta has a best qualifying of pole at Catalunya and worst of tenth on the grid at Mugello and Sachsenring.

The young Spaniard, winner at the Red Bull Ring, starts this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix holding fifth in the World Championship, just one point behind Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura.

Rear holeshot/ride-height devices remain in use until the end of this season, but will also be banned for the 2027 850cc/Pirelli era.

Tags:

Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
KTM
MotoGP
KTM working “to get our strong point back” after MotoGP holeshot ban
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta warns MotoGP over €5000 rider fines: ‘Legends won’t return’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta fumes at MotoGP tyre pressure rule: “We looked like donkeys”
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesia GP
MotoGP News
2026 Indonesian MotoGP race at Mandalika today: Start times and how to watch
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Japanese MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta explains KTM’s Indonesian Grand Prix struggles
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Sprint Race Results
Bezzecchi, Fernandez clash, Turn 1, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP Results
Indonesian MotoGP, Mandalika - Friday Practice Results
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.

Latest News

MotoGP News
KTM working “to get our strong point back” after holeshot ban
2m ago
Pedro Acosta, practice start.
MotoGP News
Decision ‘imminent’ on Fabio Quartararo’s 2027 Honda team-mate
43m ago
Diogo Moreira, Fabio Quartararo.
MotoGP News
2026 Australian MotoGP at Phillip Island: Start times and how to watch
2h ago
Aerial view of the Phillip Island circuit.
MotoGP News
Nicolo Bulega reveals he had “concrete” KTM MotoGP option for 2027
20h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 World Superbike season
MotoGP News
Why Japan’s new MotoGP superstar said no to Honda
23h ago
Ai Ogura, Trackhouse Aprilia, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP

Never miss an update.

Stay up to speed with the latest MotoGP news and analysis, delivered straight to your inbox.

More News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega beats WorldSBK greats to win milestone on final weekend
17/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, Jerez WorldSBK 2026.
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP boss ‘fighting against my past’ in 2026 title battle
17/10/26
Gigi Dall’Igna, 2026 Red Bull Ring MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Outgoing KTM MotoGP rider pushing for major 2027 testing change
17/10/26
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez wins prestigious sporting award
16/10/26
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Phillip Island secures major motorsport return to replace MotoGP
16/10/26
MotoGP at Phillip Island in 2025