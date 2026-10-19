KTM working “to get our strong point back” after MotoGP holeshot ban

KTM’s progress in maximising time-attack grip from the soft rear tyre has been partially offset by losing ground at race starts.

The RC16 had been one of MotoGP’s most effective starters, but seems to have suffered relative to its rivals after the front holeshot device was banned from Assen.

Red Bull KTM team manager Aki Ajo admits the change has played a part, but stressed that rival manufacturers are also constantly improving.

“For sure the [holeshot ban] rule change is also affecting in some way, and, of course, also everyone is improving all the time in this category,” Ajo told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard at Mandalika.

Before the front holeshot ban: Acosta leads into Turn 1 at COTA. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“It's really difficult to say one reason, but for sure [starts are] the area where we need to really focus and work to try to get our strong point back.”

So far this season, star rider Pedro Acosta has a best qualifying of pole at Catalunya and worst of tenth on the grid at Mugello and Sachsenring.

The young Spaniard, winner at the Red Bull Ring, starts this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix holding fifth in the World Championship, just one point behind Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura.

Rear holeshot/ride-height devices remain in use until the end of this season, but will also be banned for the 2027 850cc/Pirelli era.