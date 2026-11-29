KTM’s Pedro Acosta admits he “was not going to pass” Marc Marquez for second in the MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix to give the eight-time champion the final result “he deserved”.

Just a week on from securing the 2026 world title, Marc Marquez made his final start in MotoGP after announcing his sudden retirement on Friday in Valencia.

The Ducati rider went out fighting, leading from second on the grid in the early stages before rallying in the latter laps to put eventual winner Raul Fernandez under pressure.

Marquez took the chequered flag in second to bookend his career with rostrums, having finished third in his first start in Qatar in 2013.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“10 titles is no joke…”

Marquez got as close as 1.1s to Fernandez at the start of the penultimate lap, but eased off on his final tour to enjoy himself.

He didn’t realise how close Acosta got to him, with the KTM rider 0.218s adrift at the chequered flag.

However, Acosta says he wouldn’t have overtaken Marquez even if the Ducati rider slowed down on the pit straight.

“Well, even if he rolled off on the main straight, I was not going to pass him because, first of all, he deserved to finish his chapter as a sportsman and as a rider in the way that he deserved,” he said.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He did really amazing things for MotoGP, for the sport; he deserved it.

“He’s an amazing champion; 10 titles is not a joke.”

“We ended the story like we deserved to”

Acosta’s third-place in Valencia brings a positive end to his time with KTM, having ridden for the brand throughout his grand prix career.

His first podium since Malaysia, Acosta says it was the end to his time with KTM “we deserved”.

Bezzecchi, Marc Marquez, Acosta, Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So happy,” he added.

“We ended this story like we deserved to. In the end, there were many good moments, like in the first three years.

“Then there were really bad ones, like in the last three years.

“I said to Pit [Beirer] today, ‘Listen, buddy, I promise to you to try to give you the best show possible’.

“We made it. We did a really good race, the bike was feeling really great.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But I was even more happy to see the guys close to crying when I was on the podium than about the race.”

Acosta had struggled for most of the Valencia weekend and came from ninth on the grid to finish third on Sunday.

Asked what was different for the main race, Acosta concluded: “We just put the correct front tyre pressure. Finally. After five years and three races, it’s good.”