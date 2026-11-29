Retired eight-time MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez admits he “did a big mistake” when speaking with King Felipe of Spain on Sunday following his final race.

The 33-year-old shocked the paddock on Friday at the Valencia Grand Prix when he suddenly announced he would be retiring from MotoGP after this weekend.

The Ducati rider, who won an eighth MotoGP crown last week in Portugal, went out fighting, as he qualified second and finished there in Sunday’s race at the Ricardo Tormo circuit.

Marquez did challenge for the win late on, getting as close as 1.1s to race leader Raul Fernandez, but ultimately gave up his chase on the final lap.

Ducati expected to run Marc Marquez and Pedro Acosta in its factory MotoGP team for 2027. © Gold and Goose

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“I did a big mistake”

The Spaniard has been bombarded all weekend by well wishes and messages of support from across the world of sport since announcing his retirement.

After the Valencia Grand Prix, the King of Spain phoned him to congratulate him on his career.

However, with the adrenaline still high from the race, Marquez admits he made an error in how he addressed the King.

“The King of Spain called me an hour ago,” Marquez said in the post-race press conference.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, post-race. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I did a big mistake, because normally when you speak with him you need to call him ‘Your Majesty’.

“But I said straight away, ‘Felipe - what’s happening, Felipe!’

“Then I apologised, sorry, but they gave me the telephone, and it was like [I was talking to] a friend.”

“Now they will breathe a bit more in Turn 1”

Marquez sent the 97,000-strong crowd into raptures at the start of Sunday’s 27-lap race when he threw his Ducati on the inside of polesitter Marco Bezzecchi into Turn 1.

Marquez finished second in his final MotoGP race at Valencia

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It allowed him to lead for almost two laps before Fernandez came through on him at the end of the second tour.

Asked about that Turn 1 overtake, Marquez said: “I finished in my way.

“That Turn 1, I attacked because I knew it was the only chance to lead at least one lap, or two laps, because as soon as some Aprilia riders got in front, they would escape.

“But maybe now they will breathe a bit more in Turn 1. But, of course, another one will arrive who will do that kind of move!”