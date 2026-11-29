The 2026 Valencia Grand Prix marked the end of the 1000cc era of the championship, which began in 2012.

MotoGP has gone through numerous engine regulation changes over the years. Between 1949 and 2001, the championship raced 500cc machinery.

In 2002, MotoGP moved away from the two-stroke platform to more road-relevant four-stroke 990cc engines.

This era ran from 2002 to the end of 2006, before the championship switched to 800cc engines in a bid to reduce speeds and improve safety.

Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi, 2016 Catalan MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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The 800cc bikes proved unpopular with riders, however, and MotoGP once again underwent a regulations overhaul in 2012 to 1000cc.

This engine platform has been in place ever since, though it is now officially consigned to the history books, as MotoGP changes to 850cc regulations.

The 1000cc era has been an historic era for MotoGP, with Marc Marquez becoming an eight-time champion during this rules cycle, while the fastest-ever bikes have been put on track.

Since 2012, six manufacturers have tasted success, with Honda, Yamaha, Ducati, Aprilia, KTM and Suzuki scoring race wins.

Riders’ championships have been spread between four manufacturers, with Honda, Yamaha, Ducati and Suzuki winning MotoGP’s top prize.

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Jorge Martin, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

And in the manufacturers’ standings, Yamaha, Honda, Aprilia and Ducati took top honours.

All MotoGP race winners in the 1000cc era

Marc Marquez ends the 1000cc era with the most victories, having taken all 80 of his wins since 2013 - one year into the regulations cycle.

But he will not extend this into the 850cc era, having announced his retirement at the 2026 Valencia Grand Prix.

Pecco Bagnaia, double world champion, is second on the list with 31.

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Pecco Bagnaia, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Jorge Lorenzo is third with 30 - an impressive statistic, given he retired at the end of the 2019 season and hasn’t won since 2018.

Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales share 10 wins apiece in the 1000cc, though at very different points in their careers.

Five riders end the 1000cc era as one-time race winners, including Joan Mir, who is the only rider in this era to have won the title with just a single career victory.

Rider Wins First win Last win Marc Marquez 80 2013 Americas GP 2026 Malaysian GP Pecco Bagnaia 31 2021 Aragon GP 2025 Japanese GP Jorge Lorenzo 30 2012 Qatar GP 2018 Austrian GP Dani Pedrosa 16 2012 German GP 2017 Valencia GP Andrea Dovizioso 14 2016 Malaysian GP 2020 Austrian GP Marco Bezzecchi 13 2023 Argentina GP 2026 Portuguese GP Fabio Quartararo 11 2020 Spanish GP 2022 German GP Valentino Rossi 10 2013 Dutch GP 2017 Dutch GP Maverick Vinales 10 2016 British GP 2024 Americas GP Jorge Martin 9 2021 Styrian GP 2026 French GP Enea Bastianini 7 2022 Qatar GP 2024 Emilia Romagna GP Alex Rins 6 2019 Americas GP 2023 Americas GP Casey Stoner 5 2012 Spanish GP 2012 Australian GP Miguel Oliveira 5 2020 Styrian GP 2022 Thailand GP Jack Miller 4 2016 Dutch GP 2022 Japanese GP Alex Marquez 4 2025 Spanish GP 2026 Spanish GP Cal Crutchlow 3 2016 Czech GP 2018 Argentina GP Franco Morbidelli 3 2020 San Marino GP 2020 Valencia GP Aleix Espargaro 3 2022 Argentina GP 2023 Catalan GP Raul Fernandez 3 2025 Australian GP 2026 Valencia GP Danilo Petrucci 2 2019 Italian GP 2020 French GP Brad Binder 2 2020 Czech GP 2021 Austrian GP Johann Zarco 2 2023 Australian GP 2025 French GP Fabio Di Giannantonio 2 2023 Qatar GP 2026 Catalan GP Andrea Iannone 1 2016 Austrian GP Joan Mir 1 2020 European GP Fermin Aldeguer 1 2025 Indonesian GP Ai Ogura 1 2026 Dutch GP Pedro Acosta 1 2026 Austrian GP

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