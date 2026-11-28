Iker Lecuona has hit out at the time taken to halt the failed start of the Valencia MotoGP Sprint, as well as the subsequent penalty handed to Ducati Lenovo team-mate Marc Marquez.

MotoGP regulations state that the red lights will be switched on ‘for between 2 and 5 seconds to start each race’.

However, a technical issue meant the lights failed to go out, leaving riders revving their engines and poised to release the clutch.

As the red lights stayed on, bikes began overheating, prompting some riders to raise their hands and signal that the start should be called off.

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But it took around 11 seconds for yellow flags to start waving, and 14 seconds for red flags to appear.

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By then, Marquez’s second-on-the-grid Ducati was already smoking heavily, then burst into flames as he tried to push it off the grid.

"I don't understand why they waited so long," GPOne.com quotes Lecuona as saying. "Normally we can hold the bike at full revs for three or four seconds at most before the start.

“But after six seconds we still hadn't seen a yellow or red flag. We could have wrecked our engines for nothing.

“We saw what happened to Marc: his bike basically caught fire. I saw smoke coming from Pol Espargaro's and Binder's bikes too. I don't understand why Race Direction didn't make a decision sooner.

Marco Bezzecchi leads, Sprint, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“After five seconds you have to stop everything. There's no point wrecking bikes for nothing. It was a crazy start."

WorldSBK title runner-up Lecuona, starting 14th, was among those trying to signal that the start should be halted.

But until red flags were shown, the lights might have gone out at any moment.

As such, many of those nearer the front were reluctant to shut the throttle or raise their hands, for fear of being hit from behind if the lights suddenly went out.

"If someone had raised their arms [and] the lights went out, it would have been chaos, and someone could have been hit,” Lecuona confirmed.

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“I saw Ogura lose control a little because after four seconds the clutch starts to overheat [and bite] and the rider starts to lose focus too.

“I raised my arm to try to get them to stop everything. They need to react faster in situations like that. It shouldn't get to that point."

Worse was to follow for Marquez, who, after ditching his burning bike, received a double long lap penalty for the restart for leaving the original grid.

The rules, rewritten after Marquez dashed from the grid at the 2025 COTA race, are designed to simplify punishments in the event of last-minute dry/wet tyre bike swaps.

But the rules make no distinction between a rider choosing to leave the grid for their spare bike and being forced to do so due to an issue outside of the rider and team’s control.

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Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Marc's penalty doesn't make sense either,” Lecuona said. “It could have happened to anyone. It wasn't a mistake by the rider or the team.”

Lecuona agreed with Marquez that, rather than the other riders then remaining on the grid, the grid should have been cleared and a complete restart initiated after the light problems. That would have allowed spare machines to be used, in case of any overheating damage.

“It's not about Honda, KTM, Ducati or anyone else,” Lecuona said.

“I think something needs to change. Giving Marc two long lap penalties makes no sense, none at all."

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Lecuona added: “[Marc] lost his chance. But at the very least, what happened today must not happen again, because it really makes no sense."

Marc Marquez dropped from third to 13th place after serving his long laps.

Lecuona finished 18th.