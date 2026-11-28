Marc Marquez believes MotoGP race direction was wrong to delay the Valencia Grand Prix sprint following the starting lights issue that led to his Ducati catching fire.

The start of the sprint in Valencia on Saturday had to be aborted when the red lights wouldn’t go out due to a technical issue.

Marquez’s Ducati then burst into flames, forcing him to abandon it on the pit straight and use his second bike for the restart.

However, because he started the warm-up lap from pitlane, the current regulations stipulate that he then has to serve two long lap penalties in the race.

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“They should better analyse the situation”

Marquez finished the sprint 13th after fighting for the podium in the early stages.

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Speaking about the penalty afterwards, he told TNT Sports that the decision to delay the start by 25 minutes was a “mistake” and believes the rules need to be analysed.

“Luckily I’m OK,” he said.

“In our last race, maybe there will be a new rule for that situation for next year!

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“You know, for me, we were 10 seconds with the red lights, but the problem was the leading riders were afraid to put our hands up because, if for some reason they switch off the lights, you have to have the hand on the throttle.

“Then, for me, the mistake is they decided to put the start as delayed.

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“Start delayed means five minutes - not 25 minutes.

“We are in MotoGP, and these bikes are built, and everything is on the limit.

“And even for the other riders, for the other bikes, maybe it was better to go into the box, check the bikes and then restart again.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

“In the end, if it was start delayed, I had the problem on the bike and the penalty is two long laps.

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“So, nothing against [the stewards]. But the decision, for me, in the future they should better analyse the situation.”

“Tomorrow it will be difficult to control my emotions”

Marquez enters his final MotoGP race on Sunday, after announcing his sudden retirement on Friday in Valencia.

Looking ahead to this, he told the media: “Tomorrow it will be more difficult to control my emotions.

“I want to start the race with zero pressure and enjoy it. I just hope it’s a normal day, but you know that if something’s going to happen, it’s going to happen to me!”