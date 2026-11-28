Jorge Martin was directly behind Marc Marquez when the retiring world champion’s Ducati dramatically caught fire after the delayed start of Saturday’s Valencia MotoGP Sprint.

Marquez’s machine overheated, then burst into flames when the red lights failed to go out due to a technical issue.

Martin saw it all unfold from fifth, directly behind second-place Marquez.

“We were about to start the race, but after two, three seconds I realised something was wrong. So I just closed the throttle and stopped the bike,” Martin told TNT Sports.

Show Instagram Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“But then I saw Marc’s [bike] with some smoke - sometimes it can be water [steam], but it wasn't!

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

"So we were quite scared, but we couldn't do anything to tell him. I hope he's okay and he doesn't have any injuries.”

Marquez initially tried to push the bike off the grid but had to abandon it when the flames began burning his leg.

The eight-time MotoGP champion lined up second again for the restart but received a double long-lap penalty for leaving the original grid, despite the circumstances.

Martin tussled with Marquez for the runner-up spot in the early stages of the restarted race.

Valencia Sprint: Race lap times (Top 5 plus Marc Marquez & Raul Fernandez) © Peter McLaren

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

However, when the Ducati rider served his penalties, Martin maintained second behind Aprilia team-mate and pole-sitter Marco Bezzecchi until the chequered flag.

“Well, it wasn't that comfortable. I didn't have the pace during all the weekend but I found myself in second, then I tried to push,” he said.

“Marc was quite close. There is one corner where I struggled and he was catching me, and we were overtaking each other, as usual, but I knew he had two long laps, so I was quite relaxed about that. And then I was just trying to control Enea [Bastianini] who was coming fast.

“Anyway, a good race. I know where to improve for tomorrow, so let's try to do the usual step for Sundays.”

Martin heads into the season finale having lost second in the world championship to Bezzecchi by a single point.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

2026 MotoGP riders' points after the Valencia Sprint: Top 10. © Peter McLaren

“It will be difficult to beat Marco, for sure, but I will try my best,” he said.

“The front feeling is not what I want, honestly. I struggle to keep the stability on the corners, but Marco does it, he has the stability, so for sure there is something I'm missing. But I will try for tomorrow.”

Aprilia now hold a 16-point lead over Ducati in the constructors' standings.