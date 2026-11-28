Marco Bezzecchi won a dramatic MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix sprint, as Marc Marquez finished out of the points due to a penalty after his bike caught fire at the start.

The final sprint of 2026 was meant to be run over 13 laps, but was reduced to 12 after the start was forced to be aborted by a technical issue with the lights.

As the start was scrapped, reigning world champion Marc Marquez’s Ducati caught fire, forcing him to get his second bike for the restart.

But this netted him a double long lap penalty, as riders are not allowed to leave the grid and change bikes for any reason.

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In his final sprint, he finished 13th, having been inside the podium battle in the early stages, while Bezzecchi dominated on the factory Aprilia.

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It’s a crucial result for Aprilia, who takes a 15-point lead over Ducati in the constructors’ championship.

Jorge Martin was second, 2.9s behind, and drops to third in the riders’ standings ahead of Sunday’s grand prix.

Tech3 KTM’s Enea Bastianini completed the sprint podium.

Marquez was allowed to retake his second-place grid slot for the restart, though Bezzecchi converted pole into the holeshot.

Marco Bezzecchi, Jorge Martin, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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Martin leapt from fifth to second, while Marquez was forced to overtake Trackhouse Aprilia’s Raul Fernandez at Turn 2 after getting overhauled on the run to the first corner.

Marquez overtook Martin for second at Turn 6 on the third lap, but ran wide seconds later at Turn 8 and dropped to third again.

On lap six, he served his first long lap penalty, dropping from third to eighth, and then down to 14th next time around when he took the loop for the second time.

Bezzecchi had already cleared off at the front of the field when Marquez took his penalty, and would not be caught to the chequered flag.

It marks his second sprint win of the season.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Ai Ogura narrowly missed out on the podium in fourth for Trackhouse, while Fabio Di Giannantonio took top Ducati honours from Gresini’s Alex Marquez late on.

Pedro Acosta was seventh on the factory KTM ahead of stablemates Brad Binder and Pol Espargaro.

Marquez was 13th in the end after Gresini’s Fermin Aldeguer crashed at Turn 8 with three laps to go.

Fernandez fell on lap two, but remounted to finish last.

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Full 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix sprint results