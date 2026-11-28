Dani Pedrosa has revealed the advice he gave Marc Marquez during the 2026 MotoGP season.

The 10-time world champion told Pedrosa during his retirement press conference on Friday in Valencia that he had followed his former team-mate’s advice.

Pedrosa has now explained that that advice was about “listening” to the messages his body was sending while Marquez was going for the 2026 title. This, of course, links to what Marquez was saying during the press conference about making a promise to his body that this would be his last season of racing.

“I could read his [Marquez] situation and I think he was struggling physically to do every weekend, so I just had to say that he can push a little extra if he wishes to, even if he is not feeling it because his body is limited now, but he could find a way to get this extra, somehow,” Dani Pedrosa told MotoGP.com on Friday at Valencia.

Marc Marquez & Dani Pedrosa hug, 2026 MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix, Marquez retirement press… © Gold & Goose

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“But then he also has to listen to the message from the inside.

Pedrosa was Marquez’s longest-serving team-mate, sharing the Repsol Honda garage with him between 2013 and 2018.

Marquez had been aware of Pedrosa long before that, and the 41-year-old recalls a video in which, as a child, Marquez says he wants to be like Pedrosa, which the ever-humble two-time world champion admits is a feat more than accomplished by the Ducati Lenovo rider.

“Fortunately for me I had a good time with him in the team,” Pedrosa said.

“I struggled because he was very strong and I could not beat him, but at the same time we could create a good friendship and respectful feeling between each other on track. This is reflected today as well in the personal aspect, so I’m glad.

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Marc Marquez with Dani Pedrosa, 2018 MotoGP Qatar Test, year photo. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“There’s a cool video from him when he was a little kid that says he would like to be like me.

“So, not just like me, but 10-times more!

“This is what is important for the kids, that they look up to Marc, how to become Marc also, and that legacy is important.”

For a rider like Marquez, who has been on factory salaries for 13 of his 14 seasons in MotoGP, financial stability after retirement is of less concern than for some others, but Pedrosa notes that money is not the only thing that comes after racing.

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“I think he is stepping into a different situation now because it’s a big jump, honestly,” he said.

“Even though everybody can think ‘He has his life covered and he will have everything solved, no issues for Marc in the future’, but it’s more about passion, it’s more about fulfilment and I think this is a process that will take some time.”