Jorge Martin expects to be “the next meme” after his confused reaction to Marc Marquez’s retirement.

Marquez made the announcement live on the world feed broadcast during FP1 at the Valencia MotoGP when other riders were preparing to head out for the first run of opening practice.

Martin was just arriving in the Aprilia Racing garage and was shown on the broadcast looking visibly shocked and confused by what he was seeing on the TV.

“I got to the garage late and had no idea what was going on, which is why I looked like that,” said Jorge Martin, as reported by GPOne, before joking “I'll be the next meme!”

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Martin had been one of Marquez’s title rivals during 2026, but even before that the 33-year-old had been a rider the 2024 champion had held in high regard.

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“He's always been a source of motivation and inspiration for me,” the Spaniard said.

“I got to battle against him, and I won plenty of times and he won a lot more, but I was always trying to improve so I could beat him.

“To me, he's not just the best rider in MotoGP but one of the greatest sportsmen in history, up there with Michael Jordan and others of that calibre. I think his story is an inspiration to all riders.”

Bezzecchi: “I'd have liked another year to go up against him”

Marco Bezzecchi & Marc Marquez shake hands, 2026 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, pre-event press… © Gold & Goose

Marco Bezzecchi also went up against Marquez in 2026, and the Italian admitted he’d have preferred if Marquez stayed another year as he wanted another shot at going up against him.

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“I'd heard a few rumours [about Marquez retiring] during the year, but the paddock is full of rumours, so I never paid too much attention to them,” said Bezzecchi.

“It's one of those things we can try to understand, but in the end Marc [Marquez] is the only one who really understands it.

“He explained everything to us in the press conference.

“On the one hand, I'm sad because we're losing an incredibly strong rider, but also a rival we can learn from.

Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Personally, I'd have liked another year to go up against him, to grow, improve and try to have some good battles.

“On the other hand, though, he's cool, he's still young, he's got nothing left to prove and I think he's earned enough to enjoy life the way he deserves to. We'll see what the future holds for him.”