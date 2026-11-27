Marc Marquez announced his MotoGP retirement "his way", delivering a message directly to fans on live TV just before the start of free practice for the Valencia finale.

A few minutes later, with fans and rivals still taking in the shock news, the reigning eight-time MotoGP champion climbed aboard his factory Ducati and took to the track.

“Honestly speaking, this morning when I went out in FP1, I didn't know where I was after the emotions in the box!” Marc Marquez told TNT Sports.

“But then step by step I was riding better and better, and in the afternoon I felt free.”

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He added: “I feel happy. And this means that it's a good decision. I don't feel sad. I just want to say thanks because the Marc that you see is created by MotoGP and motorbikes.”

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Fittingly, Marquez finished his final Friday as a MotoGP rider on top of the timesheets with a new all-time lap record.

“I don't want to have any pressure during the weekend,” Marquez added. “I would like to finish the race - this will be very, very important. If I can be on the podium I will try, but no pressure.

“I had a lot of pressure during all my career. Already the big job is done this season, and I will try to enjoy the weekend.”

In a special press conference held between the sessions, Marquez explained that the worsening condition of his right shoulder, combined with two more episodes of diplopia, had left him fearing life-changing injuries.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"I said, ‘I don't want to race again’ "

“I cannot stop thinking: another big crash, what happens?” he told TNT Sports.

Marc made his decision during the Japanese round in early October, although brother Alex was the only person he told.

He also revealed that Alex's huge Catalunya accident, during an event Marc missed while recovering from surgery on his foot and shoulder, had influenced his decision.

“Another point that I didn't mention in the press conference… was the two [crashes] that followed each other, Le Mans [diplopia, and a broken foot] and then Catalunya - that terrible crash from my brother,” Marquez said.

“In those two moments I said, ‘I don't want to race again’.

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Alex Marquez accident, 2026 Catalunya MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“But I was in the middle of the season, I continued.

"But when I continued… I was winning, but I was not enjoying. I was winning, but I was not smiling. I was winning, but it was a nightmare every weekend.

“So in Japan I decided, okay, I promise to my body that if it gives me the last dance, the last help, the last push, I promise to my body that I will stop.”

Marquez, now tied with Giacomo Agostini on a record eight MotoGP titles, will become the first rider since John Surtees in 1960 to retire as a reigning premier-class world champion.

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