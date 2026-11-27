After letting Marc Marquez have the first words on his MotoGP retirement decision, Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi faced the cameras at the start of Friday afternoon practice for the Valencia finale.

Just a week earlier, at Portimao, Tardozzi had denied that Marquez might retire, after the Spanish star gave an open-ended answer in the pre-event press conference.

Speaking after morning practice, Marquez, who announced his retirement with words written on a series of cards just before FP1, revealed he had made the decision in early October.

However, he wanted to focus fully on securing a record-equalling eighth MotoGP title and so only told his brother Alex, with Ducati only finding out yesterday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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"It was quite a shock"

“The first person that he told [in Ducati] was Gigi, then Gigi informed us, then Marc,” Tardozzi told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard.

“It was quite a shock, but in the end we said, ‘This guy - not this rider, this guy - took a decision for his life’. What he did during the year we know perfectly, because his [physical] situation was well known to us.

“We know that he did something incredible, because winning the title this year is something that only Marc in his condition could do. And in the end, as friends of Marc, we have to say that he took the right decision.

“It's a shame, it's a shame in November having this news, but in the end we must understand that is the best decision for him.”

As well as undergoing a seventh operation on his weakened right arm and shoulder in May, Marquez revealed he had also suffered two more episodes of diplopia.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Fear” of a repeat had been a factor in his retirement, while prompting him to minimise risk as he hunted down the factory Aprilias of Marco Bezzecchi and Jorge Martin during the second half of the season.

“Knowing those things is why I am saying he's an incredible rider, because with his problems, doing what he did during the second part of the season is something that belongs only to this champion, because he's the champion of the whole era of motorbikes,” Tardozzi said.

Ducati "have an open mind" on Marc Marquez's replacement

However, Marquez’s decision leaves Ducati with a factory team seat to fill, just days before the new 850cc/Pirelli era begins with an official test at Valencia on Tuesday.

“I can't answer this question because so far still in discussion things, but Gigi and Claudio Domenicali - who will be here tomorrow - will sit and investigate a few ways, and we will take a decision soon,” Tardozzi said.

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Pressed on whether Fermin Aldeguer and Nicolo Bulega are the leading contenders, Tardozzi replied:

“We have an open mind and we don't answer to this question, sorry, but we don't want to say any names because everything will be possible.”