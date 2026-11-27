“What is the price of happiness?”

That’s what Marc Marquez said when asked on Friday afternoon, about 90 minutes after announcing that he would be retiring from MotoGP, what it cost him to make this decision. It’s something we all must face up to at some point in our lives: what is something really worth to be happy?

On the pages of history, 2026 has been a year in which Marc Marquez has won seven grand prix, 10 sprints and secured an eighth world title. It’s the year he became the greatest MotoGP rider of all time. As one of MotoGP’s oldest champions, clearly there was still more in the tank as all eyes started to turn towards 2027 and the new 850cc era.

But the reality was far harsher for Marquez. The shoulder injury he suffered last October at the Indonesian Grand Prix was serious. We now know it really was the beginning of the end. A nerve issue as a result of that crash required further surgery on a right arm that had already been through so much over the last five years.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Overturning a 102-point deficit to win the 2026 world title would have been an extraordinary feat for a fully fit rider, much less one whose arm was at 50% of its physical capacity. And it simply wasn’t getting any better, no matter what Marquez tried.

On Friday, in his retirement press conference, he opened up on how the crash in Indonesia, and the fall at Le Mans that led to the revelations about his shoulder operation this year, saw the double vision (diplopia) problems he’d battled before return.

Candidly, he admitted: “Of course you can work, of course you can fight - I'm a fighter - but it's another point that I'm scared, and I started to feel the fear. And it's not the fear of the bikes. It's not the fear of the speed. It's an injury that is there, but at the moment it is not affecting my personal and professional life.”

Marquez first suffered from diplopia at the end of the 2011 Moto2 season. It came back at the end of 2021 when he crashed during a training session, and then again at the start of 2022 after a violent crash in warm-up for the Indonesian Grand Prix.

At 33 years old, life has still barely begun, even for someone who has spent the last 16 years carving their way into legend. After eight MotoGP world titles, what more is there but numbers? More importantly, what more is there to prove? To his fans, and those who really understand motorcycle racing, there isn’t. To his detractors, 20 world titles wouldn’t be enough to convince them.

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Marc Marquez hugs the MotoGP Tower of Champions with Gigi Dall'Igna, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese… © Gold & Goose

So, the decision then has to come down to this: how much more are you willing to risk, and is that risk really worth it?

For Marquez, the answer was easy: “I feel competitive, I feel fast, but the reason is the risk. Sometimes you need to have a balance between risk and compensation. And right now, the compensation, or the the thing that I can achieve is, OK, to win one more [title]. Maybe. But it was not the time to do it.”

Depending on what happens this weekend, Marquez will end his career with 80 MotoGP wins, the most sprint victories of anyone, more premier class pole positions than anyone, and more MotoGP titles than anyone other than Giacomo Agostini.

Valentino Rossi’s 89 MotoGP wins will be a record for somebody else to chase. There’s a strong argument to be made that Marquez’s arm injury in 2020 ultimately allowed the Italian legend to keep a hold of that particular record. As Marquez calls time on his career, though, it doesn’t look to be one he’s especially bothered about.

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Rossi’s career ran until he was 41, spanning 2000 to 2021 in the premier class. Marquez had another seven years before getting to that stage of his career. What he could have achieved will remain a great mystery.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

Given all he achieved to date, and especially in 2026 given his physical condition, it’s hard to imagine a ninth world title wouldn’t have been something he could have, at the very least, fought for. How he would have adapted to the 850cc bikes and Pirelli rubber would have been a fascinating chapter in his career.

What makes Rossi’s career so praiseworthy is how he went from 500cc to 990cc to 800cc to 1000cc, through Bridgestone and Michelin rubber.

But knowing when to quit is the true measure of a great athlete. A lot of them don’t have a choice. Others outstay their welcome. Comparing Rossi and Marquez, the latter’s career began to slow as the 1000cc era came into effect. He won 10 times on 1000cc bikes, while Marquez has 80 to his credit. Those wins came between 2013 and 2017. Between 2024 and 2026, Marquez notched up 21.

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When Rossi bid farewell in Valencia in 2021, the announcement had been made months earlier, and had been coming for longer than that. He hadn’t won a race since 2017 by this point, and even been transferred out of the factory Yamaha team to the satellite Petronas SRT squad. Over his final two seasons, there was just one podium.

Rossi deserved to go out on a high. He denied himself of that.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Marquez made his decision to retire at the start of October, after winning at the Japanese Grand Prix to cut his championship deficit to two points. There was no guarantee he was going to end his career as the world champion. But he was going to go out fighting to the very end.

For someone who on Friday said he is “still a killer”, that’s how it should be. That he won the world championship a few days ago in Portugal is just the final cherry on top of a career that may never be replicated again. He goes out on top, on his own terms, knowing he could achieve more, but the risk to his own personal happiness isn't worth the cost.

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There will be time to digest and evaluate Marquez’s career once the dust settles on this weekend. But what stood out the most during his retirement press conference was how, even at the end, he remained a fantastic ambassador for MotoGP, despite arguably being bigger than the championship.

His announcement, made with a simple message a few minutes before going on track and finishing 0.010s from top spot in FP1, was done so to keep the spotlight on Thursday on those in the paddock changing teams or leaving MotoGP altogether.

Great athletes deserve their egos. But the special ones earn respect. And Marc Marquez is a special one…