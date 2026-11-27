Marc Marquez has revealed he only told Ducati he would be retiring from MotoGP at the end of this season on Thursday night at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old made the bombshell announcement just moments before FP1 in Valencia began on Friday.

The news comes just a few days after Marquez was crowned an eight-time world champion in MotoGP, though he admitted on Friday that he decided after winning the Japanese Grand Prix in October.

Marquez had signed a two-year deal with Ducati back in March to continue in 2027, with team manager Davide Tardozzi insisting last weekend that he would be on the bike next season.

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“I told my mother one hour before!”

But Ducati appears to have been as blindsided by the decision as the rest of the world was, with Marquez revealing that he only told the team on Thursday night in Valencia.

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Marquez also noted that he told his mother an hour before the announcement.

“Alex knows me very well, and he knows if I say something, it’s because it’s already decided,” Marquez said, with younger brother Alex Marquez the only person aware of his decision before this week.

“And I’m like this. Sometimes it gives me a good way, sometimes the way is not the best one.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Valencia MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“But I say to him, he knows that it was already decided, but he was completely agreeing because he knows very well how we train, especially how I suffered, and he knows all of my problems.

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“But then I kept the secret, I kept the decision [to myself].

“And just to give to you the idea, my father knew on Wednesday night, and my mother knew this morning - just one hour before.

“But it’s my way. And Gigi and Ducati knew yesterday night, because it was time to do it.

“For me, one of the reasons to do it this morning was because yesterday we were in the last race and yesterday it was time for the other riders, because if I announced then, everybody this weekend, some riders stop with their teams, some riders stop even their MotoGP career, and just I did it in my way, in a different way, not in an official press conference.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Valencia MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“I’m happy. I feel sad, of course, but I think still I don’t realise what life will be without racing.”

“I’m fully convinced”

Marquez added that this career decision differed from 2023, when he mulled leaving Honda to try to get back to winning ways having also pondered retirement.

“No, because this is another thing: in other times, in 2023, I was discussing with my people, because I had doubts, because I felt like I could do it again,” he said.

“Then we found the way, because in that moment I needed help from my people.

Marc Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, world champion's podium. Credit: Gold and… © Gold & Goose

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“But this time I was fully convinced, no discussion. I said to him, ‘It doesn’t matter if I win, finish second, finish third,’ and at that time the championship was very close.

“But my instincts said it was the correct way, and more of the time in my career, when I follow my instinct, the statistics say that it was the good way.

“So, I followed the statistics. But this time I’m more than convinced that it’s the correct thing for my personal and professional life.”