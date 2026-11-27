Marc Marquez has made the shock announcement that he will retire from MotoGP at the end of the 2026 season just moments before opening practice at the Valencia Grand Prix.

The 33-year-old Spaniard won an eighth world title last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix and a 10th across all classes.

There had been suggestions that he could consider retiring from MotoGP at the end of the year, given the struggles he has faced with injury.

Ahead of FP1 beginning in Valencia, Marquez announced that this will be his final race in MotoGP.

"Thank you for everything"

Sitting in the Ducati garage ahead of FP1 at 10:45am local time, Marquez flashed a message to the TV cameras announcing his retirement.

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“We’ll talk later but first," the first card read.



“Thank you to everyone who’s been part of this journey.



“I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as I have.

Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Portuguese MotoGP © Gold and Goose



“This will be my last race in MotoGP. We made history.”

The announcement came as a complete surprise to everyone up and down the pitlane, with numerous riders visibly stunned by the news.

Marquez signed a two-year deal with Ducati for the new 850cc era, with the Italian brand's team manager Davide Tardozzi confirming last weekend in Portugal that the Spaniard will race next season.

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No word on what will happen next at Ducati

On Thursday, Pedro Acosta spoke about how battling against Marc Marquez was set to be the biggest challenge of his career at Ducati next year.

Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

That will not come to pass now.

Ducati has made no announcement on what will happen next in terms of who will replace Marquez, with few options available to take his place.

It's also unclear when Marquez made this decision and how long Ducati knew about it.

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A press conference with Marquez will be held in Valencia at 12:15 local time.