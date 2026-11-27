On the eve of this weekend’s Valencia season finale, Triumph confirmed that its Moto2 engines will increase in capacity from 765cc to 798cc for 2027.

An increase in engine performance and an undisclosed rise in capacity were first announced at Silverstone, with a recent road bike launch strongly suggesting the new Moto2 engine would be 798cc.

That is now official, with the ‘completely new’ engine billed as ‘the biggest step forward’ since Triumph became Moto2’s exclusive engine supplier in 2019.

Triumph also revealed technical details including a new crankshaft, a 2.25mm longer stroke, a 13,800rpm rev limit and a 5.5% increase in peak power. There will also be more torque throughout the rev range.

Triumph unveils 798cc 2027 Moto2 engine.

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At the heart of the new engine is a redesigned cylinder head incorporating a lightweight finger-follower valvetrain and titanium inlet valves, allowing for more aggressive cam profiles.

Larger inlet and exhaust valves, redesigned intake ports, plus a larger twin-intake airbox and air filter all contribute to a 10% increase in airflow.

Alongside new Bosch fuel injectors are a redesigned combustion chamber and pistons, increasing the compression ratio from 13.5:1 to 14.0:1.

The new cylinder head saves 1.1kg, with a further 0.6kg reduction through the redesigned cam drive.

Further weight savings come from changes to the cylinder liners and a new magnesium cam cover, contributing to the overall 2kg reduction announced at Silverstone.

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Triumph unveils 798cc 2027 Moto2 engine.

“Eight seasons in Moto2 have given us a huge amount of data and experience to draw on,” said Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer.

“With this new engine, increasing capacity gave us the opportunity to deliver more power and torque across the rev range, while continuing to increase performance at the top end.

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“It’s a significant evolution, and we’re looking forward to seeing its impact on track in 2027.”

Moto2 chassis manufacturers Kalex, Boscoscuro and Forward will need to modify their frame designs due to changes in the air intake position and engine mounting points, with an initial test already conducted at Aragon.

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With MotoGP reducing its engine capacity to 850cc and switching to Pirelli tyres, already used in Moto2, the lap-time gap between the two classes should be closer than ever next season.

Manuel Gonzalez and Izan Guevara will decide the final 765cc title at Valencia on Sunday.

The first race for the 798cc engine will be next year’s season-opening Thai Grand Prix.