Diogo Moreira was crowned MotoGP rookie of the year in the Portuguese Grand Prix, completing a rare hattrick as a result.

Moreira was up against only Toprak Razgatlioglu for this year’s rookie of the year prize, so the Turkish rider’s shoulder injury in Indonesia and resultant absence from the remaining races of 2026 effectively guaranteed the award for the Brazilian.

The mathematics finally crowned Moreira rookie of the year for 2026 in Portugal, which means the LCR Honda rider has been the best rookie in all three grand prix classes.

“At the end I’m happy because it’s super-difficult the MotoGP, I would say the MotoGP class is difficult to understand,” said Diogo Moreira, speaking to MotoGP.com.

Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

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“I think we must be proud because we made a good year, some good races this year. So, happy.

“Just I want to try to finish this year in a good way because it’s already a few races that we didn’t finish on Sunday, so we need to finish this Sunday.

“Happy because at the end we also made Moto3, Moto2 ‘rookie of the season’, and also this year, so I think it’s also nice to have these small details.”

Valencia will be Moreira’s last race for the LCR Honda team before moving to the Honda HRC squad in 2027, which effectively starts on Tuesday with the post-race test.

“We need to finish this weekend, but it’s also nice to have this promotion,” said Moreira about his move.

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Diogo Moreira, 2026 MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“We need to finish this year in a good way, but for sure I’m excited to start this new journey in the factory team. I will try to enjoy.

“For sure, it will be a new team, new family, new mechanics, so it will be nice to make this again. Let’s see, but very excited to start.”