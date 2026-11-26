Pedro Acosta says joining Marc Marquez at Ducati next season will be a challenge “much bigger” than anything in his MotoGP career to date.

The Spaniard enters his final race as a KTM rider this weekend at the Valencia Grand Prix, before making his highly anticipated switch to Ducati.

Acosta will go to Ducati trying to challenge reigning world champion Marquez for the title, with the latter scoring back-to-back crowns on the Desmosedici.

The first glimpse of what the rivalry could look like will happen next Tuesday, when they both ride the 2027 Ducati for the first time in the post-season test.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

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“I don’t really know what is going on next year”

Staring down that challenge for the first time, Acosta was asked on Thursday in Valencia if he was having to change his approach to racing to go up against Marquez.

“I mean, being honest, I don’t really know what is going on next year,” he replied in the pre-race press conference.

“At the end, also I think you cannot compare a guy that has won his 10th world title versus a guy who has won just one race in MotoGP.

“For this, it’s true that the challenge to have Marc as a team-mate will be much bigger than my other challenges during the whole of my career.

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“But like I said, it’s quite difficult to compare a guy that won his 10th world title versus myself, who has only won one race.”

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Acosta’s KTM farewell

This weekend will mark the end of Acosta’s journey with KTM, having ridden with the brand since he stepped up to Moto3 in 2021.

In that time, Acosta won the Moto3 championship in 2021, the Moto2 crown in 2023, and scored a maiden MotoGP victory earlier this year in Austria.

Previewing his final round with KTM, Acosta said: “Well, I will try to enjoy with the fans and the brand and everyone who was working with me in the last six years.

Pedro Acosta, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix, pit lane exit. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

“In the end, Aprilia and Ducati are some steps forward in front of us.

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“But we will try to do our best. In the end, I want to try to finish in the best way and then start another moment in my career.”