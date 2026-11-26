The giant mural dedicated to Valentino Rossi and installed for his final MotoGP race at the 2021 Valencia Grand Prix has been removed due to building damage.

The seven-time MotoGP world champion competed in his final grand prix in 2021 at the Ricardo Tormo circuit, calling time on his illustrious 20-plus-year career.

To commemorate the event, the Ricardo Tormo circuit had urban artist Axe Colours paint a giant mural of Rossi on the building next to the main pitlane/paddock structure.

However, ahead of this weekend’s Valencia Grand Prix, pictures have emerged from the circuit showing that the mural is gone.

Valentino Rossi mural in Valencia © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Valencia circuit installs new tribute to preserve mural

This has led to speculation among fans that it is a response to Marc Marquez becoming an eight-time world champion last weekend in Portugal.

But the circuit says the mural had to be removed due to “deterioration of the wall that supported” it, which forced it to “restore the building’s facade”.

However, the mural has been replaced by a “64-square-metre screen”, which will display the artwork.

The circuit also notes the screen, as well as displaying the Rossi mural, will show “other content related to the history and current state of motorcycling”.

Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“We want to maintain the tribute to Valentino Rossi, a legendary rider who chose the Circuit Ricardo Tormo to end his MotoGP career, but the new screen allows us to open the door to new additions,” Nicolas Collado, Ricardo Tormo’s general manager, said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Riders like Marc Marquez, who has already surpassed Rossi's world titles, are also part of the history of our sport.”

New screen makes its debut for 2026 season finale

It’s not yet clear how the new screen will be utilised during a race weekend, with the circuit keeping its plans close to its chest.

It’s likely there will be a tribute to Marquez’s eight MotoGP world title, given his first race since becoming champion takes place on home soil.

Marc Marquez hugs the MotoGP Tower of Champions with Gigi Dall'Igna, 2026 MotoGP Portuguese… © Gold & Goose

The 2026 Valencia Grand Prix also marks the end of various partnerships between riders and teams, as well as the end of the careers in MotoGP for some.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A statement from the circuit added: “The installation thus allows for the evolution of a tribute that was born in 2021 and transforms it into a dynamic space to recognise the great protagonists of motorcycling, among other things.

“Fans will be able to discover the new screen during the Circuit's upcoming events and relive the MotoGP final at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo during the Motul Grand Prix of the Valencian Community.”