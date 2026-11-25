KTM will lose a “special” rider in Pedro Acosta at the end of this weekend, but the Austrian company’s management has issues a fond public farewell to the Spaniard.

Acosta has been with KTM since he was in the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup at the start of the decade and won two world titles with them, triumphing in Moto3 as a rookie five years ago, then as a second-year Moto2 rider two years later.

Since moving up to MotoGP with KTM in 2024, Acosta has consistently been the benchmark on the RC16, and finally took his first premier class victory this year in Austria.

A move to Ducati to be team-mate to Marc Marquez awaits, and Acosta leaves behind a brand where he has clearly made a substantial impact.

Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Qatar MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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“Pedro [Acosta] is a special talent, and it has been a big pleasure to see him move through our Red Bull KTM teams,” said Aki Ajo, who worked with Acosta in Moto3, Moto2, and now in MotoGP as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team manager.

“We’ve had a strong attachment because he joined us so young and has grown as a person and a professional.

“He has combined ability with a big passion for racing and the dedication that is needed to arrive to the top; and this makes him an example for any youngster.

“Pedro will go on to achieve much more in his career and I think we can be happy and proud to have helped with some important chapters of the story. Valencia will be a special weekend for all of us.”

Pit Beirer, KTM motorsport director, added: “It is not often we see someone with Pedro’s [Acosta] ability and a fire to make the best results. He is an impressive boy who always took the maximum of whatever he had in his hands and for that we’re grateful and enjoyed every single race he made as a Red Bull KTM rider.

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Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez. © Gold and Goose

“Pedro grew from a bright rookie in each class to pass every test in super-quick time. He built such a strong team around him, and Austria this year was an emotional time for us all.

“We hope Valencia will be a fitting finale! All the best for the future Pedro.”