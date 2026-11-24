Marc Marquez’s Ducati MotoGP crew chief Marco Rigamonti says the Spaniard “wasn’t the same” and was “unhappy” at the start of the 2026 season.

The 33-year-old Ducati rider won his eighth MotoGP title last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix, having overturned a 102-point deficit earlier in the season.

It’s a result that comes after Marquez battled a nerve issue in his arm after picking up a shoulder injury last October at the Indonesian Grand Prix.

The issue led to several crashes Marquez couldn’t explain in the early rounds, before another at Le Mans left him with fractures in his foot and prompted him to bring forward an operation on his shoulder.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“He wasn’t the same…”

Marquez returned from surgery and won seven grands prix, as well as 10 sprints, to ultimately win the championship.

Rigamonti has told Motorsport about how “unhappy” Marquez was earlier in the season.

“You could see he wasn't the same; he was very pensive and unhappy, it showed,” he told the Spanish publication.

“He was struggling and didn't understand why, but you could see he wasn't calm and wasn't happy with his riding because he couldn't give 100%.”

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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The crew chief added that it was still evident that the Marquez of 2025 hadn’t returned, even when he started winning again.

“He doesn't have the strength or the stamina he had last year,” he said.

“We hope that with winter training he'll get back to the form he was then.

“We don't know if he'll return to that level, but even now he's not at all the Marc of last year.”

Marquez’s eighth MotoGP world title puts him level with Giacomo Agostini, while moving him into third in terms of championships across all categories with 10.

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He has also helped Ducati become the first manufacturer in the modern era to win five successive riders’ titles.

With a round to go in 2026, Ducati can still win the constructors’ championship, though does trail Aprilia by nine points coming to Valencia.