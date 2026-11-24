Maverick Vinales’ MotoGP career should serve as a cautionary tale for every young rider with aspirations of coming to the premier class: talent alone is a guarantee of nothing in this world. Vinales is a rider who has a lot of talent, but his 10 victories across 11 years in MotoGP don’t really reflect that.

During a tenure that took in just over 200 races and stints with Suzuki, Yamaha, Aprilia and KTM, Vinales’ hit rate stands at barely 5%. That would have been a prediction that would have had you laughed out of the paddock when Vinales came to the premier class in 2015 with Suzuki.

Vinales stepped up to Moto2 in 2014 off the back of a title-winning campaign in Moto3 the year before, in which he snatched a sensational first - and now only - grand prix world championship in a thrilling battle with the late Luis Salom and Alex Rins.

In just his second race in Moto2, Vinales was already a winner in the class. He scored three more victories on his way to third in the standings, maintaining his run of top three championship placements that began with his stunning rookie campaign in the 125cc category in 2011.

Maverick Vinales, Suzuki, 2016 British MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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Davide Brivio saw something in Vinales that worth taking a chance on when Suzuki returned to MotoGP in 2015. A year later, he brought the Japanese marque its first race win in almost 10 years when he dominated the British Grand Prix in 2016. But by then, Yamaha had snapped him up to replace three-time world champion Jorge Lorenzo, who was Ducati-bound in 2017.

Vinales was very much poised to be the next young pretender in Yamaha colours to get under Valentino Rossi’s skin. And after the first few rounds, Vinales looked well on his way to the MotoGP title. He’d won three of the first five races, including a thriller at Le Mans where he forced Rossi into crashing on the final lap. Lorenzo’s move to Ducati was proving to be a struggle, too.

Looking back now, as Vinales’ MotoGP career ends after an FP1 appearance last weekend in Portugal, where he was 1.5s off the pace, the first six rounds of 2017 were the zenith of his time in the premier class.

He wouldn’t win again in 2017, as Yamaha’s title challenge nosedived, with Vinales later stating that, had the brand just kept its 2016 bike, he'd have been able to do better. In fact, he wouldn’t actually win again until the 2018 Australian Grand Prix, three rounds from the end of the campaign. Between Australia 2018 and now, Vinales would score just five more grands prix victories.

As his time with Yamaha wore on, so did this enigma. There was a period where he really struggled in the early parts of races and would drop off the face of the Earth, before rallying in the second half. Vinales’ struggles only served to weaken his relationship with Yamaha.

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Maverick Vinales, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2018 Australian MotoGP © Gold and Goose

That wasn’t helped when Fabio Quartararo joined the grid in 2019 and emerged as the next rider to genuinely trouble Marquez. Quartararo won three times in 2020 while Vinales managed just one victory, and the pair were then team-mates in 2021. Quartararo went on to win the championship that year, while Vinales’ relationship with Yamaha would break down irreparably.

It had been bad for a while, but started getting worse in a German Grand Prix where he finished at the back of the field as Quartararo took third, and said he’d given up trying to push out of frustration at being reduced - as he felt it - to being a test rider.

At Assen, he claimed pole but was beaten by Quartararo in the race. Vinales joined in on the team’s celebrations, making a point of showing off how unhappy he was. The following day, Yamaha issued a press release announcing it had agreed to part ways with Vinales a year early at the end of 2021.

But the relationship didn’t even last that long. He was found to have deliberately tried to damage his Yamaha’s engine in the Styrian Grand Prix next time out. A few days after that, Yamaha kicked him to the kerb for good.

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On reflection, Yamaha couldn’t have been all that surprised that this was a possibility. In 2012, Vinales pulled out of the Malaysian Moto3 race when he still had a slim chance to win the title after a fallout with his Avintia team, whom he dubbed “a second division” outfit.

Maverick Vinales, 2012 Moto3 season © Gold and Goose

He moved to Aprilia for the remainder of 2021, as the Italian squad, somewhat bereft of alternatives given its standing at the time, believed it could get the most out of Vinales. But it wouldn’t be until 2024 that he finally won on the RS-GP, as he romped to a sprint/grand prix double at COTA.

That, however, proved to be an outlier result. He was out of Aprilia at the end of the season, opting instead for a factory KTM at Tech3. That went well to begin with, as Vinales got more out of the bike than even Pedro Acosta in the early races of 2025, scoring a podium (that was later stripped from him due to a tyre pressure penalty) in Qatar. Then the Germany crash and the shoulder injury came.

It’s an injury that has ultimately cost him his career, and there are lingering questions still about how his return to racing was managed. But it wouldn’t be fair to absolve Vinales of all blame. The fallout with KTM this year, as his career hung in the balance, was ill-advised. Vinales claims he signed a contract that was eventually torn up. KTM does have a reputation of playing hard with its riders. But Vinales’ proven inability to better handle his emotions almost certainly didn’t help his cause.

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He still has designs on racing in MotoGP. At 31, battling injury and with the baggage he hauls with him, Vinales’ past performances surely won’t be enough to convince any team boss with options to take such a risk. There is still hope of a test role, with Ducati links refusing to go away. But he’s no use as a test rider if his shoulder is still an issue.

Perhaps a year out to properly get his shoulder fixed is exactly what Vinales needs right now. His knowledge of Michelin rubber and winning pedigree on it will eventually open up some World Superbike options for him in 2028, if he wants them.

Maverick Vinales, Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

The tragedy of this is that, before the shoulder injury last year, Vinales was fully focused on building a future with KTM. At Silverstone last year, he told Crash: “I would like to do an amazing bike. We have the potential. We have Dani [Pedrosa], Pol [Espargaro], great technicians. So, we must do it. This is an opportunity.”

So, how do we assess Vinales’ career? Flawed? Without a doubt, Vinales has been his own worst enemy too often. Unfulfilled? Almost certainly. This is a rider who had the talent for more than his career ultimately gave him.

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The end to Vinales’ career is as frustrating as his time on track has been.

At his best, though, Vinales really was incredible. Those early races on the Yamaha were as if he was a plug-and-play replacement for Lorenzo. Then there was the barnstormer at Assen in 2019 that Vinales emerged victorious in after a battle with Marc Marquez. As pressure was mounting, his response in Qatar in 2021, albeit briefly, showed Vinales could step up and find a new gear.

And his Austin victory for Aprilia stands out as one of the best for the brand, not to mention the fact that he remains unique as the only rider in the modern era to win races on three different bikes…