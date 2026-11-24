Marc Marquez says he hasn’t received a message of congratulations from Valentino Rossi and doesn’t expect one after winning the 2026 MotoGP title.

The 33-year-old Ducati rider wrapped up the 2026 championship last weekend at the Portuguese Grand Prix after erasing a 102-point deficit earlier in the season.

He became an eight-time MotoGP world champion and 10-time grand prix title winner, moving ahead of arch-rival Rossi’s career haul.

This comes weeks after Rossi reignited his rivalry with Marquez and once again accused him of stealing a 10th world title from the Italian in 2015.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“He’s been an inspiration”

Marquez was asked on Monday in an event in Madrid if he had received any messages of congratulations from Rossi since winning the title.

He said he hadn’t and wasn’t expecting one, but also added that Rossi has “been an inspiration” to him.

“No, I don't expect it,” he said.

“I expect things from people who can contribute to my life.

Show Acast Embedded Content Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

“Valentino has contributed a lot; he's been an inspiration.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Besides, you don't have to get along with everyone. I've clashed with him more; maybe it's because we're both Aquarians...

“But we have to be realistic. I respect him a lot.

“Retiring with 10 or 11 titles won't change my life, but it's true that equaling [Giacomo] Agostini’s record has been one of the best feelings. Until someone comes along who equals or surpasses us, which I hope to see.”

Marc Marquez joins Giacomo Agostini as an eight time MotoGP champion. © Gold and Goose

Retirement talk “didn’t surprise me”

Coming into the Portugal round, there had been speculation that he could retire at the end of 2026 if he won the title.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

When asked about this at Portimao, Marquez didn’t deny that this was a possibility.

But speaking about it further in Madrid, Marquez said: “It didn't surprise me, because it could be logical, depending on your mindset.

“There's no one else in my head, just me. Right now I'm enjoying a great moment.

Marc Marquez, world champion, 2026 Portimao MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“There will be time later to prepare for 2027.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I have a contract, and as long as I have the desire, and my body holds up, I will continue to enjoy this passion.

“A passion in which you always have to assess the risk, because every time you step onto the court, you're risking your life.”