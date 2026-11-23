Former World Superbike runner-up Eugene Laverty will make a shock return to racing in 2027 with a debut in British Superbikes with the all-new FleetSafe Ducati team.

Laverty, who also raced a satellite Ducati in MotoGP in 2016, stepped away from racing in 2022 when he took on a team management role.

But the Northern Irishman will now make a surprise return to action in 2027, having partnered with the new FleetSafe Ducati BSB squad co-owned by his brother Michael Laverty.

It will mark Eugene Laverty’s first season in BSB.

Eugene Laverty © Gold and Goose

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“This is big news,” Eugene Laverty said.

“It wasn’t something that I ever really considered, but I am really excited.

“Firstly, I want to say a big thank you to my brother Michael and David Eltherington for such an incredible opportunity.

“I have been retired for four years and when my brother Michael first made the suggestion, I wondered if he was serious!

“But the more I thought about it, I realised it was such a big opportunity that I couldn’t turn it down.

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Eugene Laverty, Aspar Ducati 2016 © Gold and Goose

“The chance to ride the championship-winning Ducati V4 R with the championship-winning crew was too good to turn down and I am really excited about the prospect.

“I have always kept riding for fun and kept my speed up fortunately, so that is one box ticked and I am not having to start again.

“I haven’t ridden most of the BSB tracks in over a decade, so there is some learning to do there, but I know what I need to do.

“I have always been a huge fan of BSB and there is nothing better than watching BSB races sat on the sofa, but the difference is next year I won’t be on the sofa, I will be sat onboard a Ducati V4 R, so it’s pretty cool and crazy!

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“But it was my big brother’s idea, so who am I to argue with that! I can’t wait to get started.”

Laverty’s new crew chief, Shannon Etheridge, worked alongside Kyle Ryde during his championship-winning seasons.