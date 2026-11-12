Andrea Iannone reportedly considering shock BSB move for 2027

Andrea Iannone could be heading to BSB in 2027, according to reports in the Italian media.

Iannone, who raced the Bagger World Cup in 2026 after two years in WorldSBK, currently has no official plans for next year.

The Italian was left out of WorldSBK’s 2026 season after being dropped by the GoEleven team, which replaced him with Lorenzo Baldassarri. Initial plans for Iannone would have seen him line up for the production derivative series in his own Cainam Racing team, but in the end those plans fell through and he joined the Bagger World Cup from its second round.

A BSB move for 2027 would be another change of championships for the one-time MotoGP race winner and a first into national championship racing since he emerged on the world scene over 20 years ago. Of course, it would also be a debut for the Italian in the British championship, and in national championship production racing in general.

Italian publication Corse di Moto reports that Iannone is currently in talks with BSB management about a potential move to the series for 2027.

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Andrea Iannone, 2096 Mugello BWC. © Gold and Goose

He turned 37 in August, which ordinarily would feel late for a BSB debut, although Iannone’s star power makes him an obvious attraction for a series like BSB which is already long-established as the world’s leading national motorcycle racing championship.

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Of course, Iannone would rely on his talent to secure decent result in his first year, and success from the beginning is not an impossibility, as proven by Scott Redding in 2019 when he used BSB to propel himself into WorldSBK before returning in 2025.

For Iannone, the tracks would be almost all new. He has limited experience of Donington, but from well over a decade ago and back in his 125cc days, while Assen is a track he has visited in every year of a world championship career that began back in 2005. But the rest – Knockhill, Snetterton, Brands Hatch, Cadwell Park, and Oulton Park – will all be completely new to him.

It’s currently uncertain if Iannone will move to BSB at all, and Italian reports do not mention any teams into which Iannone could slot. Kyle Ryde’s move to Honda Racing UK and Glenn Irwin’s to GRYD Racing, of course, means there are potentially two seats available at Nitrous Competitions Ducati next year, although the team has not yet made any announcements about solutions to the funding problems that emerged late in the 2026 season.

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Iannone’s fellow Italian, Danilo Petrucci, is also set for a national championship move in 2027, to MotoAmerica, where he could be joined by Alvaro Bautista.