BSB race winner admits he’s without a ride for 2027 after late team withdrawal

Christian Iddon says he has no plans at present for the 2027 BSB season, and that he “won’t be racing” as things stand.

Christian Iddon, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Christian Iddon, 2026 Assen BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

2026 could be Christian Iddon’s final season in BSB if things don’t change in the coming months for the BSB race winner.

The Sencat Yamaha team Iddon moved to for the 2026 BSB season announced during the final weekend of the year at Brands Hatch that it would not be continuing in the championship next season.

That leaves Iddon out of a ride, and he says the decision came late enough for him to now be in trouble to find a ride for next season, in BSB or elsewhere, even though he doesn’t feel ready to stop racing.

“Sorry I've been quiet lately, but I've been trying to let the dust settle,” Iddon wrote in a social media post.

Christian Iddon, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Christian Iddon, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

“I've had a few messages asking what my plans are for next season, and sadly, the truth right now is that I don't have any.

“As it stands, I won't be racing in the 2027 British Superbike Championship (if at all), which is something that cuts deep.

“I'm desperately clinging to the hope something might crop up, but all real, viable options are exhausted.

“What hurts the most is that I feel I have so much left to give and to prove, and I'm not ready to stop.

“If I knew my fate just a few weeks earlier, this would be a very different story, but this is the hand I've been dealt.

“I genuinely hope I can provide a more positive outlook at some point.

“Thank you to everyone in my corner. It means a lot.”

BSB’s off-season lasts until the beginning of May when the 2027 season starts at Oulton Park. Official preseason testing starts in March at Donington.

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British Superbikes
BSB race winner admits he’s without a ride for 2027 after late team withdrawal
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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