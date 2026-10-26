Honda parts way with veteran BSB star after tough season

Jason O'Halloran won't be a Honda BSB rider next season

Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Multiple British Superbike race winner Jason O’Halloran will be riding for a different team in 2027 after Honda Racing UK confirmed his exit on Monday.

The 28-time BSB race winner returned to the works team for 2026, partnering Ryan Vickers following his return to the series after one year in World Superbikes.

Vickers rode a Ducati Panigale V4 R with the Motocorsa Racing team last season.

In the 2026 BSB season, he secured the most wins of any non-Ducati rider with five.

Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Vickers finished fourth in the standings with 435 points, however, it was a much tougher season for O’Halloran, who placed 12th with 178 points. 

O’Halloran, who was making his return to Honda Racing for the first time since 2018, was unable to finish on the podium at any point this season, despite a stronger showing in the second half of the year.

“I’d like to thank everyone at Honda for the opportunity to return to BSB in 2026,” O’Halloran said. 

“I started my Superbike career with Honda and it was a pleasure to return with them this season. 

“It was a challenging year for a number of reasons, but I loved being back in BSB and I have Neil [Fletcher], Scot [Hargreaves] and Honda to thank for that. 

Jason O'Halloran at Honda BSB Andalucia test, 2026. Credit: Honda Racing UK.
Jason O'Halloran at Honda BSB Andalucia test, 2026. Credit: Honda Racing UK.

“Next year holds a new challenge for me and I look forward to what’s ahead.

“The continued support from my personal sponsors and fans has been incredible and I look forward to sharing news of what’s next as soon as I can.”

While O’Halloran’s departure spells the end of his time with Honda for a second time, the Australian recently admitted he still wants to race in BSB next season. 

Speaking to Crash.net following the season-finale at Brands Hatch, O’Halloran said this about his 2027 plans: 

“Getting well on the way with it. Back in BSB again and looking forward to it so we’ll see how we get on.”

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