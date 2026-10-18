Jason O’Halloran committed to BSB for next season: “We’ll see how we get on”

Jason O’Halloran is “well on the way” to finalising a deal to keep him in BSB next season, he says.

O’Halloran returned to BSB this year after a season in the Endurance World Championship. It’s not been made official that he will leave Honda after the 2026 season, but rumours have suggested that Kyle Ryde could take the ride next to Ryan Vickers in 2027.

O’Halloran, in that case, is looking for a new opportunity. Given he’s moved away from BSB in the past, remaining in the championship next season is not a certainty, but he says that the British championship is where his new deal will land him.

“Getting well on the way with it,” Jason O’Halloran told Crash.net after Race 3 at Brands Hatch.

Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Back in BSB again and looking forward to it so we’ll see how we get on.”

The final race of the season was one of O’Halloran’s better ones from the final part of his return year with Honda, coming from outside the top-10 to finish seventh.

“It was a good race,” O’Halloran said.

“Obviously, wet conditions. Got tangled up with quite a few people at the start and dropped quite a long way down and, in these conditions it’s really hard to come through in the rain.

“So, to get back to P7 was good. Happy enough with that. We’re happy, so all good.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Jason O'Halloran, 2026 Donington Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

The middle of the season had shown promise for O’Halloran as he was beginning to show top-six pace, but in the last two rounds the form has dipped again in general.

“Not sure to be honest,” O’Halloran said when asked what caused the drop-off.

“We had three or four good rounds in the middle. Then Donington we sort of took a step backwards.

“This weekend, in the dry, struggled a little bit. Sprint race was quite good, and then that [last] race was not bad to finish.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Peaks and troughs, been a difficult year. But it’s good to finish strong.”