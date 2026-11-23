Leon Haslam has confirmed a new partnership with Chinese brand ZXMOTO as part of the 1pMobile Junior Sportbike National support series.

ROKiT Rookies, headed up by the 2018 BSB champion, is set to race the Chinese company’s 500RR motorcycle in what will be a factory-backed team.

Haslam announced the new project at MCL26, which kicked off on Saturday, November 21, at the NEC in Birmingham.

The new partnership marks the latest venture by ZXMOTO in racing, with the Chinese brand already a proven race winner in World Supersport.

ZXMOTO, founded by Zhang Xue, is also believed to have an interest in joining MotoGP. That’s unlikely to happen in the near future, at least, while CFMOTO is another Chinese manufacturer that has been heavily mentioned as a potential MotoGP entrant in the future.

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For Haslam, the opportunity to partner with ZXMOTO is one he’s very excited about.

Haslam said: “I’m really pleased to see the ROKiT Rookies joining forces with ZXMOTO. It’s a very interesting brand, and the 500RR looks fantastic for young riders - having that association with a real, driven manufacturer is great for them.

“I’m looking forward to getting out on the bike myself and helping to push these young riders on.

"Obviously to be associated with ZXMOTO for the Rokit Rookies is fantastic.

Leon Haslam, BSB, 2026, Oulton Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“They’ve kind of burst onto the scene and they do some fantastic stuff, so to be a part of a company, especially with the new 500 RR, I think it's going to be competitive straight off the bounce and it's a really good opportunity for the Rokit Rookies to progress.

“So, [I’m] really excited to see what the future brings for it and can't wait to try and get ZXMOTO the first championship next year."

Away from running the ROKiT Rookies project, Haslam will be looking to become a BSB title contender in 2027 after finishing this year’s campaign in fifth aboard the Moto Rapido Ducati Panigale.