Honda Racing UK has announced Tommy Hill as its new performance manager for the 2027 BSB season.

Hill will join Kyle Ryde in moving across from the Nitrous Competitions Ducati team to Honda Racing UK in 2027 after Ryde’s switch was confirmed a few weeks ago.

The 2011 BSB champion has worked closely with Ryde for several years, including through all three of his title seasons, so his move also signals the continuation of a key partnership in BSB.

“To begin this new chapter of my 26-year career in the BSB paddock with the biggest motorcycle brand in the industry, Honda, makes it really special,” said Hill.

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“Joining Honda Racing UK in British Superbikes as Team Performance Manager is an opportunity I’m incredibly passionate about. My desire to win, dedication, and drive to succeed remain as strong as ever, and I’m looking forward to supporting the team in every way possible as we push for a title in 2027 and beyond.

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“With new regulations being introduced into the series next season, alongside a continued focus on performance balancing, the competition is sure to be stronger than ever.”

Hill’s role will also see him work with Ryde’s team-mates, Ryan Vickers and Dean Harrison, next year.

“With Ryan [Vickers] and Kyle [Ryde] spearheading the Superbike effort, alongside Dean [Harrison] committing to a full season on the Superbike, the team has a wealth of experience and expertise. I’m confident we can build a strong platform for success with Honda and the new Fireblade.

“Every detail matters, and we’ll be leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of performance and results.”

Team manager Scot Hargreaves added: “When you come up through the garage like I did, you learn that results come from lots of small things being right. That’s what I like about bringing Tommy [Hill] in.

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“He knows exactly what riders and crews need and can assist them in every area.

“With a new bike and new regulations, we have a job ahead of us. I want every rider and crew chief to have all the support they can get.

“Every side of this garage will be working closely with one goal in mind, and Tommy will be a big part of helping that happen.

“We’re stronger when we pull together, and that’s how we’ll go about 2027.”