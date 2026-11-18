Following the announcement of Josh Brookes’ departure from DAO Racing, the team has confirmed that Ilya Mikhalchik will join the team for next season.

Mikhalchik will arrive at DAO after almost a decade with BMW, racing with the Bavarian brand since 2017 in a variety of series including the Endurance World Championship, WorldSBK, and most recently in BSB.

It was aboard a BMW M1000 RR with Michael Laverty’s MLav team that Mikhalchik first made his move to the BSB paddock in the Superstock class in 2025, when he’d go on to win the title.

He moved up to BSB in 2026 with Team IWR, still with BMW, but will now move to Honda with DAO Racing for the first year of the new CBR1000RR-R Fireblade – and of the new technical regulations, of course – partnering Lee Jackson who will remain with the team.

Ilya Mikhalchik, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“I am really excited about this new chapter for myself, first of all I want to send a big thanks for this opportunity to Sommai and Clarissa [DAO Racing co-owners], and also to the whole DAO team and Honda UK for their support to the team.

“Next year will be a new bike which I think looks really, really good and I think it will be good for UK tracks, plus we have also strong crew around us. I also have really good fast team-mate [Lee Jackson] and also we have a lot of good and strong information from the team.

“So, this will help especially to me to make another step to just get more speed and I am just really looking forward.

“I want to prepare myself well this winter and just try to do our best, try to help the team develop the new bike and also to try get good results together.

“I am just so happy for this and I just can’t wait to jump on my new bike and spend some laps, go to UK tracks and start new adventure for me and the team.”

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Jonny Bagnall, team manager, added: “So the news is out for 202, we are pleased to welcome Ilya Mikhalchik to join DAO Racing, joining as team-mate to Lee Jackson to complete DAO's two rider BSB Superbike team.

“IIya’s pedigree speaks for itself, previously being the 2025 Superstock champion, he has shown what he is capable of on the UK circuits.

“He is clearly an exceptional rider as winning a championship is no small feat. Myself, the team owners and members of the team are really excited to see what both riders can achieve on the all new 2027 Fireblade.

“With team spirits running high, we all cannot wait to see what we can achieve in 2027.”