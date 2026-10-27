Honda BSB team announces change of manufacturer for 2027 as rider confirmed

NP Racing will be back on the BSB grid in 2027, it has confirmed, but no longer with Honda machinery.

NP, owned by Neil Pearson, has run Hondas in BSB since 2025 after switching from Kawasaki.

A change of manufacturer will come for BSB’s new technical era next year, the team has announced, although the identity of that new brand has not yet been disclosed.

The rider will stay the same, though, with Brayden Elliott staying on for another season with the team.

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“The 2026 BSB season turned out to be the best year that we have ever had as a team,” said team owner Neil Pearson.

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“After a late start with Brayden [Elliott], we set out to build something; we set goals of bettering his PBs [personal bests] at each track and together we smashed that.

“We have built something solid to move into the 2027 season and I’m delighted to continue with Brayden as I think we can aim for more again next year.

“With the new technical rules we will also be changing manufacturer with the addition of new partners for the season, and we look forward to sharing the details in due course.”

Brayden Elliott added: “Firstly, I want to say a huge thank you to Neil [Pearson, team owner] and the entire NP Racing team,” said Elliott.

Brayden Elliott, 2026 Cadwell Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“The opportunity they have given me throughout 2026, and now looking ahead to 2027, is something I’m incredibly grateful for.

“I feel very much at home with NP Racing, and I believe the team environment brings out the best in me as a rider.

“It’s great to have everything secured so early, allowing me to put all of my focus into preparing for next season. I’m incredibly excited about what is coming next with the team.

“I believe the package will give both myself and NP Racing the opportunity to take another step forward and continue building on the progress we’ve made.”