Kyle Ryde’s new motivation after landmark BSB title

Kyle Ryde says his motivation has turned to numbers after securing his third straight BSB title.

Ryde’s 2026 BSB season was his most dominant yet with 16 wins and 31 podiums from 33 races, compared to six wins in 2025 and eight victories in 2024.

The Nitrous Competitions Ducati rider also says it feels his “best” championship so far, having been the benchmark rider from start-to-finish whereas in the previous two seasons he’d been playing catch-up after the first part of the season.

Despite his dominance, Ryde says he reacted in an “embarrassing” way when he clinched his third title in Race 2 at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Kyle Ryde, 2026 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

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“This is the best title by miles,” Ryde told BritishSuperbike.com.

“I say that because of the way I reacted going over the line; screamed for a good 15 seconds, it was quite embarrassing actually!

“It felt so good. I have grown up watching Scott [Redding] on TV and I know what a good rider he is, so to beat him on the exact same machinery chalks off something in my head.”

Ryde says that now his motivation is about adding to his BSB statistics. As well as his three titles, he also has 92 podiums, 40 race wins, and 32 pole positions.

“Now it comes down to stats and trying to add to those,” he said. “I really enjoy my racing, my goal was always to be BSB champion, and now I have done it three times.

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Kyle Ryde, 2026 Brands Hatch (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography. © Ian Hopgood Photography

“These are moments you remember your whole life. It doesn’t last forever, so we need to cherish times like these when they come your way.

“I rode my heart out this season and now we can celebrate and start thinking about 2027!”