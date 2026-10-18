2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (3)

The first start for the final Brand Hatch BSB race was aborted with a red flag for treacherous conditions, with poor visibility in spray and the cold preventing the heat getting into the tyres on the green flag lap, so the riders were sent back to their garages.

With the weather meant to pass in 15 minutes, they eventually re-opened pit lane for a race which started just before 16:30 for a reduced 14 laps, resumed in slightly better conditions, with Scott Redding on pole.

It was not Redding who lead out of the first corner to Paddock Hill Bend as Ryan Vickers, who was seventh on the grid, rode around the outside to everyone.

The brave move moving took the number 7 into first where he managed the race from the front, unchallenged until the closing stages, holding firm for a fifth win of the season with Honda racing UK.

A new colour scheme surprise from the Nitrous Coin/Nitrous Competitions champion team saw Kyle Ryde line up on the front row in second in golden leathers and on a golden bike.

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It got plenty of air time sat in behind Vickers, with the Ducati rider going for a final push to drop the gap to 0.161 at the start of the final lap after a series of fastest laps of the race. Vickers responded, leaving the newly crowned champion in second, 0.433s behind at the chequered flag, crossing the line to receive blue ticker tape confetti to celebrate his third title.

Ryde was joined on the podium by both of his friends and golfing partners after a blistering run through the pack from Joe Talbot. The top rookie for 2026 was eighth on the grid and received plenty of warning twitches with a lack of grip as he pushed in the wet on his AJN Steelstock bimota, but was undeterred for a first podium in the last race of the season.

A final pass from Talbot on lap eleven saw him pass double Brands winner Scott Redding, who had to settle for fourth for Hager PBM Ducati in Race 3.

Redding was clear of fifth placed Max Cook on the second bimota, lonely on track with his own gap back to sixth placed Leon Haslam for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Jason O’Halloran took both Danny Kent and Storm Stacey in one move on lap seven, holding on to seventh for the remaining laps on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

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Christian Iddon had been fifth before he ran wide on the grass on his Sencat Yamaha, re-joining in tenth on lap six, before a push back through the pack, battling to eighth after a duel with Stacey.

Kent was the top Cheshire Mouldings bike in ninth, ahead of Stacey who still made strong forward progress from 17th on the grid to a top ten finish for Bathams AJN Ducati.

Fraser Rogers moved from 18th to 11th for TAG Honda, with Lee Jackson the best of the DAO Racing riders in 12th beating team-mate Josh Brookes who was next to see the chequered flag in 13th.

The final points of the year went to Bradley Ray who ventured backwards rapidly from third on the grid to 14th on the McAMS Yamaha, with rookie Ilya Mikhalchik finishing 15th on the sole BMW for ROKiT BMW Motorrad.

Glenn Irwin just missed out on the second Nitrous bike in 16th, with Charlie Nesbitt finishing his guest return for Bathams AJN Ducati in18th.

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Like Ray, Rory Skinner dropped like a stone in the wet from fourth on the grid to 19th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 24.466s (Yamaha, 2025)

BSB best ever lap: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Max Cook)

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2025 Showdown Round:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

There was only one faller in the tricky conditions, with Andrew Irwin off on lap two at Stirling’s.

Eugene McManus fell on the original sighting lap in the wet before the red flag, smashing his MasterMac Honda in the gravel at Hawthorn Bend, so did not start.

Final Championship Standings

With all races completed and another podium in the bank, Ryde closes out his third consecutive winning season with 596 points, his biggest total to date.

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Redding moved onto 550 to be season runner-up with Bradley Ray holding onto third overall despite a win in the final race for Vickers, with the Yamaha rider on 457 points and the Honda man amassing 435 after a maximum points haul in Race 3. Leon Haslam finished the season fifth on 376 points.

Talbot was by far the top rookie, with a cherry on top of an outstanding first season thanks to his wet podium finish, taking the bimota rider to eighth overall on 211 points. Mikhalchik remained his closest rival all season, finishing second on 102 points.

Fellow rookies at MasterMac Rhys Irwin and McManus did not score so remained on 29 and 19 points respectively.

Full results from BSB Race 3: