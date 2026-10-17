2026 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)

The opening BSB race of the final Showdown round of the championship saw Scott Redding pull out a determined, brave ride as rain arrived at Brands Hatch, for a much needed win.

Kyle Ryde started from pole, well ahead of his main rival for the title Redding who was seventh and went even further back on lap one, to tenth.

The Nitrous Coin/Nitrous Competition Ducati rider had moved back to the front of a lead trio, with Max Cook and Ryan Vickers out front, after Vickers had taken over with a strong start by turn one, while Redding was stuck looking for a way past Joe Talbot who was in eighth, having only passed Lee Jackson by lap four.

Rain started spitting on lap five, which changed the complexion of the race, with varying levels of risk, confidence and bravery as the rain worsened.

Out front, the duo behind had caught up for a group of five, now including Rory Skinner and Leon Haslam.

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Behind, Redding had decided he had nothing to lose and was on a massive push, halving the gap to the riders ahead.

Ryde led until lap ten, in a tight race which saw the group all fanned out in a straight line at Hawthorn Bend, with Cook taking over on lap eleven.

The reigning champion had the most to lose in the lead group, riding more conservatively as Redding kept pushing, taking over out front at the end of lap twelve in the run to the line.

Redding built a lead despite the rain, with the race called when he was 0.841s ahead as the riders started to put their hands up as the conditions became too slick to continue and the red flag came out, declaring the result.

Ryde did what he could behind to reclaim second, limiting the dent in his championship lead.

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Vickers was third for Honda Racing UK, with Haslam fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati, ahead of Cook who faded to fifth after leading for AJN Steelstock bimota.

Skinner was sixth for Cheshire Mouldings and top Yamaha, ahead of Bradley Ray, who officially bowed out of the title race, with seventh for McAMS Yamaha not enough when he required a near miracle to happen around him.

Joe Talbot was the top rookie in eighth on the second bimota bike ahead of Danny Kent, who dropped back to ninth after an early battle with his team=mate Skinner.

Lee Jackson completed the top ten for DAO Racing, with Christian Iddon eleventh after his technical issue in qualifying had left the Sencat Yamaha rider down in 15th on the grid.

Jason O’Halloran failed to make it out of Q1, but pushed into the points places in the first race, claiming 12th on the second Honda Racing UK bike.

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Storm Stacey dropped back to 13th for Bathams AJN Ducati, with the final points going to Scott Swann in an equal best 14th for the rider since taking over the TAG Honda seat, and Josh Brookes in 15th on the second DAO entry.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 24.466s (Yamaha, 2025)

BSB best ever lap:Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Pole record: Kyle Ryde 1’ 23.954s (Ducati, Q2, 2026)

Round 5:

Qualifying: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 1: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Scott Redding, 3 Max Cook)

Race 3: 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Max Cook)

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2025 Showdown Round:

Qualifying: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Christian Iddon)

Race 1: 1 Scott Redding (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Kyle Ryde)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Scott Redding (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Bradley Ray)

Race 3: 1 Danny Kent (2 Bradley Ray, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Continuing his appearance on a second Bathams AJN Ducati alongside team regular Stacey, Charlie Nesbitt was 20th.

Eugene McManus was the only faller - off at Druids on lap eight. Fraser Rogers ran off track right at the start of the race and returned straight to the pits, with Luke Hedger also retiring.



Championship Standings

Second limited the damage to Ryde’s lead moving from 509 to 539 after securing his 29th podium in 31 races.

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A win took Redding to 491 with the gap down from 53 to 48 points, with 35 for a win at the final round leaving a maximum 70 to play for on Sunday.

Talbot remains the top rookie, now on 176 points, with nearest rival Mikhalchik out of the points in 16th, staying on 100.



Full results from BSB Race1:

