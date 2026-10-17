Ducati Supersport team to make BSB switch with BMW in 2027

After making its debut in British Supersport this year, Scars Racing will step up to BSB in 2027 with BMW backing.

The Scars team will take over the role as BMW’s official entry in BSB after the departure from the series of 8Ten Racing.

The team has found instant success this year with Ducati, winning the British Supersport title with Luke Stapleford, a title that was clinched at Brands Hatch only hours before the announcement of the BMW partnership for 2027 was made. The Ducati link also saw the team work with Michael Dunlop on his Supersport bike at the North West 200 and Isle of Man TT road races.

“It’s been a quick three-year progression with the team and we are delighted to have been given this fantastic opportunity to become the official BMW Motorrad team in the ZYN British Superbike Championship,” said team co-owner Dale McElveen.

Leigh Finlay & Dale McElveen. Credit: Scars Racing.

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“It’s been a very rewarding journey so far, and it’s great to finally announce this and put the rumours to bed!

“The BMW will really suit the new championship rules for 2027 and, with the two riders we have signed, it should be another great season.

“First of all, though, we’re absolutely delighted with what Luke [Stapleford] has achieved this year. Winning the Supersport title is a fantastic result for everyone involved and a great reward for all the hard work that has gone into the season.”

Leigh Finlay team co-owner Leigh Finlay added: “We can’t wait to get this underway and get testing. We’ve had a fantastic season with Luke [Stapleford] this year. He’s been incredible to work with, has been a huge part of the team and has worked hard all year.

“To finish the season with a championship title is a brilliant achievement for him and everyone at Scars Racing.

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“We’ve made quick progression to the Superbike class, but it is a class that myself and the rest of the team are very familiar with, and we can’t wait to get back there.

“The BMW project and the new regulations give us plenty to look forward to, and we’re all excited to get started on this next chapter.”

For BMW, the new team is one to be optimistic about, as are the two as yet unnamed riders.

“We are very pleased to welcome Scars Racing to our family as the BMW Motorrad Motorsport Official Team in the BSB,” said Uwe Geyer BMW Motorrad Motorsport head of customer racing.

“As BMW Motorrad Motorsport, we will contribute our full expertise to enable the team around Dale McElveen and Leigh Finlay to quickly unlock the full potential of the BMW M1000 RR and achieve success in this highly competitive championship.

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The two riders they have signed, are among the best riders in Great Britain and know the BSB and all its particularities very well. The ingredients for a successful campaign are in place, and together we will work hard to turn them into a strong overall package.”